BoomerCafé is open for browsing!

When BoomerCafé was born in 1999, its co-founders, journalists David Henderson and Greg Dobbs— that’s us— wanted to give baby boomers a place to tell their stories. Stories about boomers’ adventures, stories about boomers’ relationships, stories about boomers’ challenges, stories about boomers’ lives, which are really your lives. With that formula, BoomerCafé quickly became the most popular place on the internet for stories by, about, and for baby boomers. Its popularity has not waned.

Now, after all those years raising our labor of love— when you think about it, BoomerCafé is now old enough to vote— we have decided to dedicate all the time and energy and expense we’ve given to BoomerCafé to other things in our lives.

But BoomerCafé, and its archive of roughly three thousand baby boomer stories, will stay online until February 15, 2022. So when you want to just browse and see what you find, you still can.

We have loved building the site, and we have loved our relationships with all the interesting and talented writers who have contributed. We hope you’ll continue to enjoy what we all created together.

David and Greg