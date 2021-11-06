A baby boomer’s sense of loss. Us

We were touched by an email we just got from one of our frequent contributors, Silver Spring, Maryland communications specialist Larry Checco. When he saw that BoomerCafé would be back in business this month, he wrote something with the simple but sentimental title, Loss.

Loss comes at us in a variety of ways.

There’s loss of family and friends due to illness. There’s loss of one’s health, loss of one’s job, loss of one’s financial security.

There’s loss of faith, trust, self confidence, and opportunities, not to mention the loss of once-loving relationships.

Many rue a loss in sporting events or the loss felt when a cherished piece of jewelry or other meaningful object cannot be located.

Then there’s the loss of stories. That’s right, stories.

A story not told is a story lost forever. It’s a sliver of history never to see the light of day. In many cases it’s a tragic loss if it can give others a sense of meaning and purpose in their own lives.

That’s why not having BoomerCafé around for the past several months was a loss.

For more than 20 years, David Henderson who publishes the site and Greg Dobbs, its executive editor, have provided us baby boomers a wonderful platform to tell our stories, to plumb our hearts, minds, and souls for those events, those ideas, those opinions, those stories, that make up the tapestry of our lives.

I’ve been privileged to have many of my own stories published on BoomerCafé. So have many of you.

I, for one, am compiling mine to pass on to my kids and grandkids, and if I’m lucky, beyond them. My hope is that my stories will put some flesh onto what would otherwise be forgotten, dried up old bones. In other words, what I’m screaming to my future family is, yes, I was here, and I want you all to know that.

So, I don’t know what issues caused BoomerCafé to hit pause, but I think for all of us I can honestly say welcome back. You were sorely missed.

For many of us, it was quite a loss.