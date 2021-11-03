Grand-parenting as a spiritual practice for boomers

The world has turned upside down since baby boomers were kids, and now many of us have grandkids facing challenges that weren’t a part of our childhood. So how do we deal with that? Connie Zweig of Marina Del Ray, California, is a certified “Sage-ing” leader, and has adapted this piece for BoomerCafé from her new book, The Inner Work of Age: Shifting from Role to Soul.

When many friends were getting pregnant or longing to get pregnant, I used to think I was missing a chip. I waited for a maternal feeling or impulse of any kind— to no avail. During those years, I wanted only one thing: to become enlightened.

At 19, I was hooked on meditation and its promise. When I saw the suffering all around me, near and far, I wanted only to be free of it.

Fast forward two decades, past midnight on my biological clock. I met a man whose spiritual devotion was as fervent as my own— and he had kids. Another two decades later, they have kids— and I’m Grandma Connie.

Given that I had no experience as a parent and no positive grandparent role model to serve as an Elder for me, I’m reinventing it as I go. Because I know that many of our early unconscious negative images of age stem from our grandparents, I feel acutely aware of my impact on the grandkids today.

Many boomers don’t share this privilege of deep contact with grandkids. Our culture has shifted from multi-generational homes to rampant age segregation, which is as widespread as racial segregation.

Despite this dilemma, we boomers need to acknowledge the Elder wisdom we want to transmit and pass it on. Author and great-grandfather Jerome Kerner, 84, speaks and writes about grand-parenting. He told me that because his mother worked, his Nana was his caretaker, and her unconditional love provided him with emotional regulation. Without grandparents, he said, kids turn to social media, video games, or drugs to offset the pressure of parental authority, school performance, and competitive sports.

I realize that for some families there are conflicting values between generations. One grandmother told me that she dislikes the materialistic, consumer-oriented values of her grandson’s parents. She believes they supply him with stuff instead of emotional support. Another grandmother told me that her grandkids are parked in front of their iPads or the TV for hours each day. She cried as she described this heartbreaking situation.

I share her concern. Research confirms that youth epidemics of attention disorders, aggressive behavior, lack of empathy, learning disorders, and obesity are correlated with overuse of technology.

The antidote: Twenty minutes in natural green space reduces risks of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as just ADHD. Twenty minutes of cardio exercise increases attention span. Physical touch calms the nervous system and reduces arousal. We grandparents can offer these antidotes, as well as teach them how to tune into their bodies, feelings, and self-expression.

One grandmother told me she observed how fear was transmitted from her adult son to her grandson. Then her grandson developed an anxiety disorder. “But each weekend,” she told me, “I made sure that little boy felt safe with me. He could feel the steadiness of my body and the calm of my mind.”

Grand-parenting can be a spiritual practice for Elders. While parents are distracted, we can practice presence with our little ones. While parents are building ego identities, they may be critical of kids. We can practice acceptance. While parents are focused on performance, we can practice spontaneous play or read stories about heroes and heroines who find their unique gifts.

If we have grandkids ourselves, this is an opportunity for us, as well as for them.