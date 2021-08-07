The BoomerCafé team is taking a break

WE’RE TAKING A BREAK.
Some medical issues have slowed us down at BoomerCafé.
No surprise…. we’re pretty much the oldest active generation on the planet.
Our issues won’t last for long, but we’re going to hang it up for three months.
So please come back, but you don’t have to wait until October.
Continue your visits, every week or every day.
Browse through the couple of thousand stories in our archives.
Then we’ll be up and running again with fresh stories for, by, and about baby boomers, and the active lives we lead.
12 Comments
Hang tight, dear gentlemen.
Rest up and come back recharged, guys. The world is a better place with you actively involved in it.
Get well soon! See you then.
Be well, guys. Thanks for all the good stuff you do!
The aging process is taking the oomph out of a lot of us Boomers. Let’s hope the loss of your oomph is not serious and that it returns in full form soon. BoomerCafe has provided a secure mooring for many of us.
Wishing you a speedy and full recovery and looking forward to your return!
I hope we can still have our weekly (or, in my case, weakly) exchange of puns. Be well, Greg and David, and bounce back, but not on a hardwood floor. It hurts like hell.
Take your time and recover well. We’ll miss you.
May your healing be swift and complete. Wishing you all the best.
Rest, restore and regain your health, dear gentlemen.
Only good wishes for health, strength and serenity!
We’ll miss you, but wish you well and enjoy your free time. You both certainly deserve it!!