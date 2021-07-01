A boomer makes the best of solar

Seven years ago, writer Laura Lee Carter and her husband moved from the college town of Fort Collins, Colorado, about 50 miles north of Denver, to the more rural southern part of the state. As she puts it, and as her pictures prove, they retired in solar style

Luckily I had my husband Mike and my brother John to do the heavy lifting, but they helped a lot with the vision and design too. The process of this transformation had a life of its own really. We would do one wall and then that would lead to thoughts about other transformations. Why did we use gravel? Because that’s all we could get around here.

I finally named my garden after my brother who knows so much about gardening and is so willing to do the hard work it takes to make it GROW! Ask the critters, the birds, the bees, the bunnies, the beetles, the hummingbirds, and the salamanders (lizards?) if life is better with us around. We aim to please…