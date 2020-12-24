A boomer zooms to celebrate

If we wanted to make this holiday season memorable, we’ve had to be creative. It sounds like that was the goal for Sharyn Gelb Diamond in Plano, Texas. And it sounds like she pulled it off.

It seems like we’re all “ZOOMING” along these days here, there, and everywhere Even during the holidays! Especially the holidays. It’s a time for cheer, family, friends, presents, and yummy food. And, let’s not forget tradition, no matter what, where, or how we celebrate!

But as we all know, this year has been very different and we’ve had to make concessions and think safety first, to say the least. What may have been a dull holiday season can be done creatively and be fun as well with this newfangled technology called ZOOM. It’s a unique new way to celebrate, get together near and far, and wish each other a happy and healthy holiday season. So, say hello to ZOOM, our newest friend and way to stay spiritually close when we can’t be physically close during this special time of year. It’s the best present we can all give each other.

Here’s how our family celebrated Hanukkah this past week. We held a family Hanukkah Menorah Lighting ZOOM! We (about 24 of us) decided on a date and time to light our menorahs and sing songs, and scheduled a ZOOM. Parents, children, cousins, aunts, uncles, and brothers and sisters from East to West and everywhere in-between had a fun afternoon schmoozing, singing, and lighting our respective menorahs from afar.

We even managed to get in a game of dreidel! “I have a little dreidel, I made it out of clay, and when it’s dry and ready, then dreidel I shall play”… some of you might know the rest!! We were all surprised to see each other, and some of us hadn’t been in touch with each other since we were children, and now we not only have children, but grandchildren as well! It’s funny how things can be turned around from bad to good— just like the miracle of Hanukkah with barely enough oil left for one day in the ancient temple to rededicate it after the battle the Maccabees fought and won, but it lasted eight days! Thus Hanukkah, The Festival of Lights has been celebrated for eight days and eight nights for over 2,000 years!

Staying healthy and making the most of these times is what it’s all about. So do yourselves a big favor, por favor, and stay home, be safe, and ZOOM the holidays away with your loved ones so that next year we can hopefully celebrate in person once again. But still, I think this family will also keep this new tradition of lighting the Hanukkah menorahs by ZOOM!

———————————-

Sharyn has a new children’s book out: Amy’s Amazing Hats: A Book About Friendship, Caring and Kindness .