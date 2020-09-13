Boomer Opinion: Are We Headed in the Right Direction?

The election is just around the corner, and in this Boomer Opinion piece, Ed Meek of Somerville, Massachusetts, lays out how he thinks we got to where we are… and where he thinks we might be headed.

In the last presidential election, 53% of Americans 65 and older voted for Donald Trump; 45% voted for Hillary Clinton.

There were many reasons why older Americans voted this way. Some were altogether sick of the Clintons. Others were not fans of Hillary. Many wanted a change of direction. Trump, in the eyes of many, a winning personality and successful businessman, promised to clean up the swamp. He addressed Americans’ fears of terrorism and open borders. He appealed to a sense of nostalgia with his slogan, Make America Great Again. He said that he, alone, could fix what was wrong with the country.

To be fair, the pandemic would have been challenging for any leader. Particularly in the United States with our belief in independence and freedom of choice. Trump, who billed himself as a strong leader, was uniquely positioned to assert his authority when he first learned of the pandemic in January. He was told by experts that it would come to the United States and would spread exactly as it had in China.

What is ironic is that had Trump acted like an authority, he could have pulled the country together and controlled the spread of the coronavirus. He could have told us that we needed to stay home and, if we did go out, we had to wear masks. He could have advised all governors to close nonessential businesses and not allow any activities involving crowds. In other words, he could have done what Massachusetts’ Governor Baker and New York’s Governor Cuomo did but sooner, since Trump had the information long before they did.

Yet the president hesitated and, it appears, panicked and went into denial, fearing the economy would take a nosedive. Predictably, it has. Instead of providing strong leadership, Trump turned the decision-making over to the governors. At the same time, he refused to lead by example. Despite his recent shift in position, he wouldn’t wear a mask and ridiculed those who do, and encouraged his followers to open their states for business. Now, those states are paying a price for that.

Trump is hoping that the virus will go away and the economy will come roaring back by November. But at this point, that seems highly unlikely. It should be clear to all Americans by now that Trump is not capable of leading us through difficult times.

In the coming months, the rightwing money machine will fund deceptive attack ads claiming that presumptive Democratic nominee Biden is weak on China or that he wants to defund the police or that he is a socialist or that he wants open borders or that he is senile. Try to keep in mind that as mainstream journalists point out, these are fabrications.

In the 1960s , baby boomers took a moral stance against the war in Vietnam. In general our generation supported women’s rights and civil rights and affirmative action. Because of our actions, the United States withdrew from Vietnam. Women benefitted from affirmative action and succeeded in the workplace. African-Americans became police, firefighters, government workers, and politicians.

When Barack Obama was elected president, it seemed as if the United States had made significant progress overcoming the racial divide that has plagued our country since its inception. But that divide runs deep and President Trump was able to exploit our fears and divisions for his own benefit. It’s a good time to ask the question raised by Ronald Reagan when he ran for his first term against Jimmy Carter: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? Is our country heading in the right direction?