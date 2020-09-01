Boomer Opinion: Profiles in Courage, then and now

You can get plenty of Boomer Opinion here at BoomerCafé that sees only negatives in Donald Trump. But in this piece from his home in Riverside, California, retired businessman Donald Haddix sees it the other way. And predicts that in November, most voting Americans will too.

If an assassin’s bullet hadn’t ended the presidency of John F. Kennedy, he certainly would have been re-elected in ’64. He was the consummate politician. Composed. Brainy. Witty. Charming. Appealing. Electable. Being husband of Jackie didn’t hurt either.

It didn’t start out that way. At times, he was a frail as FDR. Still suffering from wounds from WWII, back surgery in the early 50s, around the time he went from the House to the Senate, gave him the rest he needed. Maybe it was ordained. Just what the doctor ordered. As he healed, a great politician emerged.

Kennedy’s book, “Profiles in Courage ,” offers tremendous insight into his ideology. He didn’t believe in a quid pro quo government by creating entitlements. On the contrary, he argued that the best leaders are those who go against the grain or the popular consensus, and made courageous decisions under tremendous political pressure.

When Kennedy faced Nixon for the presidency in 1960, he was up against an incumbent two term vice president. It was an exhausting campaign. It would take every ounce of energy for Kennedy, still ailing, to beat a formidable opponent like Nixon. He succeeded, by a whisker, but he won. An archetypal politician for the ages had emerged.

The mid-19th Century philosopher Henry David Thoreau reluctantly acknowledged that we do need government. He just wanted it to be as negligible as possible. Transparent to the point of being invisible. “I heartily accept the motto,” he wrote, “that government is best which governs least.” Thoreau didn’t have much need for politicians either. An earlier senator from Massachusetts, Daniel Webster, was Thoreau’s dart board. He argued that Webster failed to speak for the people. Thoreau loathed politicians.

Donald Trump is not a politician. The press, attacking him hourly on all fronts for his alleged shortcomings and failures politically, have severely missed the point. He’s a deal maker. A salesman. You say you’re not buying what he’s selling? I believe you. That’s our freedom to choose in a seller/buyer relationship. However, the art of the deal hinges on just one factor. Even if buyers like just one selling point out of a hundred, a seller can still win their approval. Most important is the deal. That’s all a vote is.

But the other prevailing reason Trump’s president, and some longtime politician is not, is because of Barack Obama. If Obama’s reign would have been so prolific and superior, then a successor, with uber-popular politics, would have bubbled to the surface. But none did. Although the frenetic social media culture is clamoring for another Obama, the groundwork and grassroots juggernaut his minions created have dissipated into useless splinter movements.

Fast forward to 2020. Where’s the titillating excitement?

America has fizzled out on politicians. HBO’s Bill Maher, self-described as politically incorrect, says the nation needs someone with “rock star” appeal. Personalities like Oprah, George Clooney, even Kayne West who threw his hat in the ring, have been stirred into the cookie mix. What has materialized? Billionaire Bloomberg thought he was the “star” they were looking for. Obviously he wasn’t. The Beatles said it best: “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

If the nation wants a politician to hold the office at 1600 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, someone needs to emerge. An authentic and unashamed red-blooded American. Someone who rises to the level Kennedy aspired to and delivered abundantly to the American people. Any ethnicity. Any gender. Any preference. It doesn’t matter. Just be real. Transparent. That’s what Americans want.

I don’t hear that from politicians today seeking the office. I hear opportunists. I hear apologists. I hear globalists. I hear socialists. Those appealing to the group-think, the cancel culture, and the foibles of the world. America doesn’t follow the world. It leads it. The world’s most appealing ideas will not forge a bright, positive, progressive, and attractive path for this nation. Our own will.

Like Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump was a Democrat most of his life. In his life’s endeavor, building and creating construction projects, Trump was a progressive. I’d argue, he still is. Like Reagan, his ideology drifted away from being a Democrat. I would venture to say he’s not a traditional Republican either, although it’s his party now. Old school ‘elephants,’ like the Bushes and Romneys, loathe him. The Never Trumpers have left in droves. But he doesn’t need their coattails to win. More people are buying what he’s selling and that’s all he needs. The GOP is now the Party of Trump.

Trump, the reluctant politician, succeeded because Americans, like Thoreau, are disillusioned with politics. The slick, glossy, manicured rhetoric spun from media minds and Hollywood has fallen on its face. It’s like a foul taste in our mouth. We spit it out in disgust every time. Trump will be re-elected, because politicians are failing to speak to the nation.

Maybe they should read “Profiles in Courage ” to figure out how.