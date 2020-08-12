A boomer laments: “Bye Bye Miss American Pie”

If you think the world is going to hell in a handbasket— and you’ve got to be a baby boomer to even know that phrase any more— you’re not alone. That’s what boomer Donald Haddix writes about from Riverside, California.

”Now, for ten years we’ve been on our own

And moss grows fat on a rolling stone

But, that’s not how it used to be”

—Don McLean

After shots rang out in Dallas, a large framed photograph of John F. Kennedy appeared at our house. It had hung at the Post Office. Now Kennedy’s face— with gentle, calm, but alert eyes— kept watch over us.

Then in the summer of ‘64, a plain labeled box arrived from “back east.” Inside was a vinyl record. Without explaining why, Mom said, “Sit.”

She placed the disc on a phonograph. When the needle hit the groves, piano and violins played a slow-moving dirge. Dave Powers, a Kennedy assistant, choking back tears, spoke over heart-wrenching music. “Johnny we hardly knew ye,” he lamented. Denial of JFK’s death in ‘63 had bottled up my grief. Now I wept. Saltwater reddened my eyes. Crocodile tears splattered the floor as I hung my head, mourning with Powers and the music.

Years later, JFK’s picture highlighted a room filled with antiques and vintage collectables. It hung there until I rescued it at my parent’s estate sale. Nothing to do with politics or Democrats. It was like “Rose Bud,” the fabled lost snow sled from “Citizen Kane.”

“Well, I know that you’re in love with him

‘Cause I saw you dancin’ in the gym”

Don McLean composed his epic 8-½ minute “American Pie” in 1971 as a tribute to his music idol, Buddy Holly. Like Kennedy in one way, Holly was on a meteoric rise with “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll be the Day” (till I die). In early ’59, “the music died” after a plane crash. Stunned by front page headlines, the news sent shock waves through Don McLean. Later he poured his grief into “American Pie.”

American Pie’s words are compelling and alluring. They are about the loss of innocence. Its fibrous strength is not in poetry but in the message. Dripping with metaphoric imagery and symbolic truths, it’s a delicious labyrinth of familiar iconic themes. He resolves the entire roller coaster chorus with a simple phrase: “The day the music, died.”

“Basically in ‘American Pie,’ things are heading in the wrong direction,” McLean confesses. “It is becoming less idyllic. I don’t know whether you consider that wrong or right but it is a morality song in a sense.”

McLean sees disillusionment in contemporary generations. What happened? Kennedy’s ideology inspired—“And so my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country”— but everything has gone off the rails.

“And while Lennon read a book on Marx the quartet danced in the dark.”

Remember John Lennon, the Beatles, and their famous quip that “We’re more famous then Jesus Christ?” With the mobs desecrating churches and threatening to tear down statues of Jesus, his 50-year-old lyrics are astonishingly prophetic.

A youthful Jack Kennedy inspired a generation with, “Ask what you can do for your country.” It’s never been the same since. Like a rippling effect, one crisis after another has divided us. Just as McLean said, “Things are headed in the wrong direction.”

When JFK said, “… my fellow Americans,“ I knew exactly what he meant. When pundits today speak of“Americans,” I have no idea what they’re talking about.

So, “Bye, bye Miss American Pie

Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry

And them good ole boys were drinking whiskey and rye

Singin’ this’ll be the day that I die

This’ll be the day that I die”.