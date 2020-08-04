Boomer Opinion: Your stupidity is killing us

We’ve all got opinions about how to deal with the coronavirus… and with our governments’ mandates and suggestions about it. But BoomerCafé contributor Larry Checco of Silver Spring, Maryland says in this Boomer Opinion piece, if you’re not taking the simplest precautions, your stupidity is killing us.

Ignorance may be bliss, but by definition ignorance means lacking knowledge or information.

To be called ignorant of something is not necessarily a pejorative criticism. All of us are ignorant of many things. It’s simply part of the human condition not to know everything there is to know.

Stupidity, on the other hand, is having access to knowledge and information so you’re not ignorant, yet still making nonsensical, bone-headed decisions, i.e. a lack of showing good sense or judgement.

We’re seeing a lot of that today, especially when it comes to protecting ourselves against the coronavirus.

For example, in Tulsa last month, President Trump’s rally-goers voluntarily signed away their rights to sue Trump and his campaign should they come down with the coronavirus. More so, the overwhelming majority refused to wear masks or safely distance from one another. Many said that being forced to wear a mask was an infringement on their freedoms and their right to the First Amendment’s guarantee of self-expression.

This, after every reputable epidemiologist and health-care provider on the national scene has repeatedly warned us that masks and safe distancing are currently the best actions we can take to mitigate this pandemic.

2012 presidential hopeful Herman Cain was among those 6,000 Tulsa Trump ralliers. Closeup photos show him unmasked and certainly not safe-distancing at the event. Nine days later Cain was diagnosed with Covid-19 and hospitalized. A few weeks after that, the successful businessman-turned-politician was dead.

It’s not clear whether Cain contracted the virus at the rally, but he sure was cavalier about reducing his odds. Tulsa experienced a surge of Covid cases after the event.

Then there is Texas congressman Louie Gohmert, a Republican anti-masker, who walked the halls of Congress maskless, placing many of his colleagues and others at risk, and now recently tested positive for the virus. It prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to require members to wear masks on the House floor.

If you don’t believe in the science of what’s going on here, maybe you can believe in the statistics, because numbers don’t lie.

Since the outbreak began in March, more than 4.6 million Americans have contracted the virus, with 60,000 to 70,000 new cases stacking up every day.

Nearly 160,000 Americans have died, among those a relative of mine, as well as a childhood friend.

This disease is no hoax.

The Association of American Medical Colleges warned in a recent report, “If the nation (i.e. you and I) does not change its course— and soon— deaths in the United States could be well into the multiple hundreds of thousands.”

Bottom line: those who refuse to wear masks and practice safe physical distancing— regardless of who they are or where they live— should stick by their principles and sign a waiver to give up their right to coronavirus-related health care should they come down with the virus.

More than a thousand first responders already have died valiantly trying to protect us from this deadly pandemic. There’s no reason more of these heroic and dedicated practitioners should continue to risk their lives serving this misguided lot.

Moreover, these maskless wonders are not only endangering the general population, but their families, friends, and loved ones as well, overwhelming hospitals and health care workers with what might be preventable cases.

Every maskless “freedom fighter” who’s hospitalized takes a bed and several invaluable health care workers away from others who are non-Covid patients but may require a hospital bed for any number of other critical health issues.

So, if you are one of these rebels without a cause— or a pause— get a grip. And get a mask. Your stupidity is killing us.

Larry Checco © 2020