Boomer Opinion: Destructive disdain for expertise

There are precious few reliable national voices on the pandemic and now, it seems, one is being pushed aside. As BoomerCafé’s co-founder and executive editor Greg Dobbs writes in this Boomer Opinion piece, there’s a debate right now about whether he should stay put, or fight back.

So now Trump’s trashing Fauci. Arguably the least trusted public figure in America, smearing one of the most trusted: “Dr. Fauci is a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes.”

Fauci’s made a lot of mistakes? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. If you needed more proof that this sick self-centered man in the White House puts his welfare ahead of the nation’s, you’ve got it.

But hypocrisy here is not the most urgent issue. Trust is. Wisdom is. Science is. Survival is. The White House already has all but removed Fauci from public view and now, if its escalating campaign to discredit America’s most persuasive pandemic pundit succeeds, we’ll have no one left to listen to. No one to believe. The implications for that— from more abandonment of responsible measures to prevent contagion, to more rejection of the CDC’s common-sense guidelines to flatten the spread, to more skepticism about the potency of a vaccine once we’ve got one— are too chilling to contemplate.

We shouldn’t be surprised. Back in mid-April, the president retweeted a hashtag from a smalltime Republican politician that said, “Time to #FireFauci.” The White House assured us afterward, don’t worry, the president isn’t firing Fauci. But come on! Just recirculating the hashtag to undercut and intimidate the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, as Trump did, spoke volumes. Just as he recirculated another mad and menacing message about the pandemic the beginning of this week: “Everyone is lying,” a television game show host the president admires had tweeted, as if that’s where the leader of the free world should be getting his best ideas, “The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors.” By putting it out there again, Trump took another selfish and savage step to sabotage Americans’ faith in actual expertise.

Even more egregious, Trump is deliberately giving these dangerous ideas more exposure in the same week when the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has started going up again, the same week when several U.S. states and the nation overall set new records for new infections, the same week when hospitals began ominously reporting— again— a dearth of protective gear for medical workers and an overflow demand for intensive care beds.

What Trump obviously wants us to think is, there’s really no one to believe but him. The “stable genius.” The man running for his life to get reelected.

Heaven help us.

But again, we shouldn’t be surprised. It’s all about him. From time to time Dr. Fauci has contradicted crackpot claims of the president. Which is why, here we are, still in the midst of the crisis, and the president and his treacherous team are targeting one of the people best suited to combat it. One report in the past couple of days has this self-centered president “annoyed” with Dr. Fauci’s “good press.” In another, some White House officials say they don’t think Fauci is working in the president’s best interests (as opposed to, say, the nation’s?). And the most recent revolting report, from a CNN interview: there are concerns within the White House “about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.”

Funny, they don’t seem to be keeping count on Trump.

Yes, a few times early in the pandemic, Fauci was wrong. On masks. On not changing our routines. All were part of his own learning curve on a whole new virus that no one had ever seen before. But here’s the difference between Anthony Fauci’s learning curve and Donald Trump’s. Fauci has learned. Trump has not. Fauci has told the truth, as best anyone understands it, about what we should do and what we shouldn’t. Trump has not.

Some are debating today about the future of Dr. Fauci (and Dr. Deborah Birx too). One school of thought is, both should resign from the government with their honor intact, rather than let it be dismantled by a president whose ego supersedes their expertise. The other school of thought is, they should stay where they are, even if their visibility and their voices are markedly diminished, because at least they still might be a moderating force on a man bent on following his instincts rather than their experience.

I’m torn. I believe more in the second school than in the first. But on the other hand, if they were to quit, they could then publicly berate the treacherous anti-science temperament of this administration.

The one thing they wouldn’t have to berate is a proclamation from the president back in April, defending his performance on the pandemic, which he all but repeats to this day: “We have done a job the likes of which nobody has ever done.”

True. Just not in a good way.