Boomer Opinion: Freedom isn’t free

I have a full length wooden leg in my closet that weighs about 15 pounds. It was my father’s.

He lost the real flesh and blood leg when it was blown off on Iwo Jima. It was February 24th, 1945. D-Day, Iwo Jima, was five days earlier.

Dad lasted five days as a commander in the seat of a Sherman Tank. An anti-tank mine ended his mission. The force of the blast was so horrific that it lifted 33 tons of tank off the volcanic sand as if it was a feather. The flying Sherman then landed upside down on its turret with him trapped inside. In a single moment the tank became a burning diesel oil oven.

Some of Dad’s crew, those still alive, escaped and dashed for cover. One returned, disobeying an order, to save him from the burning hulk. Not only could live artillery tank shells explode, but enemy snipers were nearby shooting at close range.

The brave Marine who disregarded his own safety to save Dad was a Latino. From Los Angeles. My father was a farm boy from the prairie plains of Nebraska. Polar opposites. Like night and day.

Here on the battlefield though, where every second counted, they were branded by white-hot iron, and bonded for life. Ethnicity be damned. “To hell with it,” that brave Marine apparently thought as his Hispanic feet flew across the volcanic sand and he dove in the smoke and flames to his buddy’s side. The blood they bled and flowed in their veins proved they were brothers. Together. Eternally. Formed by the same creator.

My dad had nightmares for years from that perilous moment. It was seared to his subconscious. Just as the flames were about to engulf him and vaporize his flesh and blood, an angel in the body of a Mexican Marine would grab his arms and drag him out just in time.

Sometimes though, in his dreams, he didn’t. A Navy corpsman who also served on Iwo Jima had nightmares for decades as well. He would mumble in his sleep, “Where’s Izzy? Where’s Izzy?” Infinitely searching for a lost comrade.

Coincidentally, I moved to the Los Angeles area in the 1990s. Dad implored me, “Find Marty. Find Marty.” A needle in a haystack. My father had lost track of Marty due to the passage of time. But I found the needle. Years later. Shortly after Dad had died. Marty died of his war wounds in ’69. Dad’s “angel” was buried in a Modesto cemetery.

My dad was fortunate to live into his 80s. Every year, however, was filled with pain and suffering. He used a prosthetic for five decades. That’s not easy. The fabricated plastiwood Pinocchio peg was girded at his waist and attached just below the hip where his left leg once walked.

Essentially, each step is a process of stumbling. Then, athletically like a ballerina, regaining balance at the very last moment before falling to take the next step.

He did though. Fall. Almost every day of his crippled life as a veteran. Yes, he would take a knee. After falling down, he would decline assistance. While he knelt he would raise himself up. By sheer willpower and strength, he stood to walk again, and again. Eventually, his war wounds took his life.

One of his flags sits on my mantelpiece. Dad never talked about the war, the medals he received (including the Purple Heart and Silver Star), or the battles he was in.

All he said was, “Freedom is never free.” The flag and national anthem, intertwined, are the essence of that very thought.

Only adjunct idiots believe it symbolizes a nationalistic pride, that this Republic is perfect or without cultural sin. That it’s a great continuing experiment in freedom and democracy. That’s mythology served up by revisionists, antagonists, and anarchists who feed on contrarian viewpoints 24/7.

I’ve never believed this nation is perfect. Neither did my father. My Lord. The 60s and 70s transformed us, together. Realization and metamorphosis. Always room for changing course and a new direction.

But through it all, freedom. Personally, the flag and the national anthem represent those who shed their blood and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Whether on the battlefield in the blink of an eye, or 50 years later.

That’s why I stand and place my hand over my heart. No mob mentality or reactionary “groupthink” is going to dissuade me. That’s not freedom. When the choice to respect the flag and stand during the anthem is far riskier than to kneel out of fear, we all lose.

There’s a good reason why part of the flag’s color is red. It’s because the cost of our freedom to honor and display the flag was paid for in blood. That’s why freedom isn’t free.