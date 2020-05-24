New York Times tribute to 100,000 Covid-19 victims

The New York Times dedicated the entire front page of its Sunday, May 24, 2020, newspapers to the victims — many of whom were America’s minorities and baby boomers — of the coronavirus pandemic. The image is powerful. The Times listed the names, ages, occupations, and hometowns for many of the victims in the moving visual tribute.

It was not just the entire front page of The Times but inside… two additional pages filled with names of Covid-19 victims.

The Times writes:

“Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus on America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, The New York Times scoured obituaries and death notices of the victims. The one thousand people represented here reflect just one percent of the toll. None were mere numbers.“

There has been an average of more than 1,100 deaths a day from coronavirus.