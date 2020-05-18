The moon helps this boomer see through the crisis

We all have to work through our own anxieties during this coronavirus crisis. From Cypress, Texas, baby boomer Sherrill Elizondo is getting a little help. From the moon.

I’ve had an old song spinning around in my head that comes back to me often during this coronavirus crisis we are experiencing. It’s called, “Everyone’s Gone To the Moon.”

The lyrics go like this:

Streets full of people, all alone

Roads full of houses, never home

Church full of singing, out of tune

Everyone’s gone to the moon

The song’s been in my head, but I’ve had no inclination to write anything about it in recent weeks… until I was inspired with a picture of the super moon that my husband, Carlos, took on the evening of April 7, from our backyard.

I always found the song’s words haunting but never knew exactly what they meant. Now, maybe I do. How something so devastating could have ever reached our shores is inconceivable to me and yet it did… and maybe the song helps express it.

Like everyone, I stay in contact with family and friends through emails, texts, REAL phone calls, and try to do FaceTime with grandchildren. I’ve even dropped off birthday gifts for grandchildren at their doors, but with a heavy heart… concerned about a world my children and grandchildren inherited. I’ve tried to pray, though I never felt I had a good connection with God to begin with. Still, I think of my blended family growing up, and think of family members and friends who had a different kind of Passover this year. I think of another relative who had to cancel a trip to Spain to see his son and family; they most certainly would have been together at Passover. I think of all of us who had to get ready for Easter… so unlike Easter gatherings we had only a year ago.

I keep wondering if all the cleaning and disinfecting of my home actually does any good and keep checking to see when certain products will not be “out of stock” and available to buy, since my supply is dwindling. I try not to turn on the news incessantly but inevitably, a couple of times a day, my husband and I do watch and listen. The facility where I work out is, of course, closed, and I haven’t felt like engaging in the live streaming.

I do try to walk. I’ve made a couple of short trips to enjoy the countryside with my husband when he wanted to get in some photography. The wildflowers are beautiful this time of year in Texas. Staying inside is hard for me so I feel blessed that it is possible to enjoy my yard, a quick walk in a quiet neighborhood, or occasionally get in the car to enjoy nature.

Like others, we hear of neighbors or friends who have symptoms or have tested positive. We wait, we hope, and try to live each day to the fullest that is possible in these uncertain times.

I keep thinking in a rather naive way that, after all, we put a man on the moon…surely we can beat this sooner than later. Now, it’s just streets full of people, all alone.