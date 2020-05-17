How pets have helped in the pandemic

We don’t have to cope alone. That’s the message from Waynesville, North Carolina writer Carol Viau, who says pets may be the unsung heroes of COVID-19 stay-at-home days.

Let’s hear it for our household pets!

During this troublesome start to 2020, my husband’s and my dogs and cats (and other companion creatures) have been there for us, providing important comfort, friendship and a calming influence.

Look at a picture of a puppy or a kitten. If you’re an animal lover, you can’t help but smile.

Paul and I are thankful for our two rescue cats, Marissa and Maui— especially now, as the stresses of being in the virus-vulnerable “over 70” category consume our days and nights.

What could be more calming than cuddling with a purring cat or playing with one’s devoted dog? In our household, we talk to our cats and they emote back.

Animals make us laugh with their antics and playtime, and give us the opportunity to care for another living being. Dog owners get the added bonus of an excuse to go outside for a walk.

As states have begun to reopen after stay-at-home orders, and people have begun to ease back into busy lives, let’s pause for a moment to be thankful for these creatures. It’s not a long shot to say that family pets kept many people sane during the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are lucky enough to be in one of the estimated 85 million families with a pet (or 67-percent of U.S. households), then you know there are health benefits to having one.

The Centers for Disease Control, an important source of information during the coronavirus crisis, is on record with pets, too: “Regular walking or playing with pets can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglyceride levels. Pets can help manage loneliness and depression by giving us companionship.”

Our pets also help rescue us from a constant obsession with the news of the hour and the lack of socialization in lockdown days.

“I know I’ve appreciated my dogs and cat for the company they provide during this stressful time,” says Nancy Bulluck, founder and medical assistant for Sarge’s Animal Rescue Foundation where we live in Waynesville, North Carolina. “There’s nothing like cuddling with your dog when you have to stay distant from people, much less get any real hugs from friends.”

Animal adoptions and rates of fostering animals have soared as people suddenly found themselves sheltering-at-home. People hunger for home-focused activities that make them feel good and productive.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, notes that the rates of fostering have increased by 90-percent in some cities. ASPCA president and CEO Matt Bershadker posted a nearly 70-percent increase in animals going to foster care this year, compared to the same period last year.

“Fostering an animal is mutually beneficial,” says Jessie Metcalf, volunteer and foster coordinator for Sarge’s Animal Rescue Foundation. “Some folks feel like this is their way to do something positive in a world that is negative and, frankly, pretty scary right now. Working with a foster is definitely a boredom-buster in a world where we can’t get out as much, a welcome distraction to the constantly incoming news.”

Pets can remedy the stressful situation with their love and affection.

“With social distancing and isolation, the new normal, a dog licking your face or a cat rubbing up against your leg, has a healing quality that is good for the soul,” Metcalf says.

Times will continue to be uncertain until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Even with activities reopening, people will continue to spend a great deal of time at home. Let’s enjoy this time bonding with our pets. After all, they give their humans unconditional love.

Reach out to the local animal rescue or shelter in your area. Now is a great time to adopt or foster a deserving animal. If you can’t take in an animal, you can help by spreading word of what the organization might need to help care for its animals.

There is no evidence at this time that pets transmit the virus to humans, but there are confirmed cases of transfer from humans to animals, including a tiger at the Bronx Zoo, two pet cats in New York, and a dog, a pug, here in North Carolina. Humans who wind up with COVID-like symptoms should isolate immediately, of course. Then it’s a good idea to keep a good social distance from pets, so they do not contract a respiratory illness.

Now, go reduce your stress level by hugging your loving dog or cat.

Sources: Centers for Disease Control website; American Pet Products Association Survey 2019-2020; Humane Society of the U.S. website; ASPCA website; Sarge’s Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. staff.