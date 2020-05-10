A boomer’s back in the storage shed

A lot of us probably haven’t done what we always thought we’d do if we had newfound time on our hands. But for Silvana Clark of Bellingham, Washington, her forced home time became a chance to follow though on her plan… and find memories out in the shed.

Like many of us, I’ve always thought, “If I had time, I’d clean out the storage shed.” I had fleeting thoughts of keeping trophies and anniversary cards in case my husband was in a nursing home, and maybe getting rid of the rest. I pictured dutifully visiting him daily, displaying all the mementos I’ve saved throughout our marriage.

Thankfully my husband is nowhere close to needing a nursing home. And now, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing us to cancel our trip to Morocco, the truth hits. I do have time to clean out the storage shed, especially the boxes labeled “Memories.”

So I started.

As I opened each musty-smelling box, I reflected on my life. Did I accomplish anything worthwhile? Was I a good mother? (Thankfully my daughter recently texted, “You are the weirdest mother ever, but wouldn’t have it any other way!”) Was I a loving wife? After all, I did visualize my husband in a nursing home when he is amazingly healthy.

The contents of my Memory boxes gave me clarity. This included:

A headshot of my Springer Spaniel, Sherman: Yes, my dog had a headshot. Ever since I was a little girl watching Lassie on TV, I dreamed of training a dog for TV. It wasn’t until my 30s that I bought a dog and got him “famous.” His resume included industrial films and commercials for Reebok and Plymouth. It may not have been a grandiose dream like curing cancer, but it was my dream and I made it come true.

A homeschool workbook: When my daughter Sondra was 11, she was a spokes-child for a child sponsorship program. We spent one year traveling the U.S. in an RV, as she spoke to various churches. Homeschooling consisted of a book called, “What your 6th Grader Needs to Know.” Every morning she’d do a few worksheets from the book. I worried she’d miss out on typical middle school activities and lag academically. Instead, she flourished.

Like many parents today, we turned the homeschool experience into a time of bonding. Fortunately, we didn’t need to practice social distancing, so Sondra spoke to large groups weekly. She did TV and radio interviews across the country. She gained self-confidence that carried her into adult life. It led to a position as the White House Director of Digital Marketing which resulted in her starting a consulting business. I guess missing a middle school dance wasn’t so important after all.

My wedding veil: I had a pretty miserable childhood. Then I met Allan and saw that the world could be a positive place. For 43 years we’ve had one “caper” after another. Neither of us had well-paying corporate jobs, but that didn’t stop us from seeing the world and teaching our daughters the value of positive family relationships. Looking at my veil reminds me that I gave my daughters a first-hand view into a successful marriage. I can proudly say they’ve followed through with their own strong marriages.

I discovered many keepsakes in the shed. Yes, this is a time when it’s easy to be frustrated that we can’t even attend a birthday party. But for me, the free time has allowed me to clean out my Memory tubs and realize that my life has been amazing so far and will continue to be amazing, coronavirus or not.

———————————————————————————-

Silvana’s book is, Millennials vs. Boomers: Listen, Learn, and Succeed Together .