One baby boomer’s wake-up call

Much of Europe, and much of Asia, had their wake-up calls for the pandemic earlier in the year. But for Americans, although there already had been pockets of infection, Friday the 13th of March— give or take a day or two— was the wake-up call almost from coast to coast. And that certainly includes the coastal community of Laguna Niguel in California, where lawyer and novelist Mike Petrie lives.

It was a very scary Friday the Thirteenth! Up until then, the coronavirus crisis was merely something we watched on TV news that was happening elsewhere. But it was on that day that we received an email from our kids’ school that due to the coronavirus crisis, all future classes were canceled until further notice, effective immediately, and parents should come pick up their kids. My wife and I looked at one another, stunned, digesting this news.

With the new reality that our kids would now be home 24/7 for an indefinite period of time, we figured we’d need a lot more groceries in the house to feed our ravenous teenagers. We went to our local grocery store to stock up, only to discover empty shelves and shoppers wearing masks. Again, we looked at each other, stunned.

It’s an Odd Time in the World!

What are YOUR thoughts about it?

Share your story on BoomerCafé.

Just click here.

But it was a wake-up call we took seriously. We had to shop at three different stores that day to find the things we needed. That evening, our California governor issued a stay-at-home policy, which soon after that became official. We have had almost zero contact with anyone outside our immediate family ever since.

It’s been more than a month now, and so far, because we are very lucky, our cabin fever has been manageable.

We have a fairly large home to wander around in, a good size backyard to garden in, a swimming pool to swim in. There are a thousand-plus acres of open hills with hiking trails within a short walk out our door where we can wander seemingly endlessly without encountering another human being.

We actually did venture out once to our sailboat in the harbor. We’d had a couple of big rain storms during our house arrest, and we needed to check on her, make sure she was still afloat. It was our one and only timorous venture outdoors that required getting into the car and hitting the streets. At the harbor, the boat was fine. There was no wind to sail, but it was nice to just be able to sit on our floating second home and enjoy a pleasant change of scenery. My wife and I soaked in the ocean breeze, tossed back a couple beers, and enjoyed being on the water again. The kids and dogs seemed downright joyful to be there too.

I happened to speak to my neighbor across the street this morning (from a very safe distance) as she was unloading supplies from her SUV. “At the Costco in Laguna Niguel,” she said, “it was empty.” Less crowded than she’d ever seen it. Shelves were fully stocked with everything she needed.

I spoke to a buddy on the phone later who had ventured out for the first time in over a week. He said the same about the Costco near him. The stay-home policy just may be working. Let’s hope.

——————————————————

Mike’s mystery novel is You’re the Only One I Can Trust: A Novel .