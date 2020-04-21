Boomer Opinion: New leaders, new heroes

Much of the nation’s focus during the coronavirus pandemic is on a handful of public faces. But as Air Force veteran Keith Hicks writes in this Boomer Opinion piece from his home in Austin, Texas, plenty more have emerged behind the scenes who deserve our undying thanks.

If one thing is for sure, it is this: the coronavirus pandemic has a lot of us in front of the TV when we otherwise would be getting on with our lives. People are taking notice of not only the fast-moving updates in their cities and counties, but across the nation and throughout the world.

In any crisis we’ll see people emerge who are true heroes and real leaders, and in most cases, we can only tip our hat and say, “Thank you for what you’re doing.” These are the greatest people in society, and as a baby boomer, I feel a need to be grateful for the work they do.

I’m sure you know who I’m referring to. The doctors, nurses, EMS technicians, and hospital staff on the front lines, risking their own lives to save ours. When this is all said and done, we’ll need to thank each one of them for their service to their country, just like we (finally) thank the military today.

A big shout-out too to the grocery store cashiers and stockers who continue to keep our food and necessary goods supplied, maybe even over-supplied, despite their low pay and their high risk of infection.

My heart goes out to all the parents for juggling work from home, at least those who can, while also managing to keep their children somewhat educated and/or entertained.

Along the same lines, some people who otherwise would never be in the spotlight have demonstrated phenomenal leadership. In Austin, Texas (my hometown), Mayor Steve Adler cancelled the internationally popular (and profitable) SXSW (South By Southwest) well before social distancing guidelines were put in place by the CDC. Surely it was a heartbreaking decision at the time, let alone a serious economic risk, but in hindsight it turned out to be the correct ruling.

After Los Angeles received 170 broken ventilators from the federal government, California Governor Gavin Newsom made the smart decision not to complain and blame others as most politicians usually do. Instead he decided to simply ship the devices to Silicon Valley to get them repaired, and carry on with helping the sick.

On the other side of the nation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has become America’s Governor for calmly and decisively taking charge in the first state to be overwhelmed by the pandemic. Most other states, and hopefully all, will undoubtedly follow New York’s lead as a model.

And finally, on the federal level, no one can deny the role Dr. Anthony Fauci has taken as the lead spokesperson and public face of this pandemic. Whenever I see him on various news and talk shows, I think he must be totally exhausted for trying to get the facts out to as many people as possible. He is not only a leader, but now he’s becoming a national icon. You can buy his image on t-shirts, mugs, socks, cupcakes, and doughnuts. Thank you Dr. Fauci.

Thanks to all the new heroes and leaders this pandemic has created. We will remember you for your work and sacrifice, and your legacy will live on forever.