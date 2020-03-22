Boomer opinion: People to thank during the crisis

Not everyone is “sheltered in place” but tens of millions of us are right now, thanks to the coronavirus. However, as BoomerCafé’s co-founder and executive editor Greg Dobbs writes in this Boomer Opinion piece, we wouldn’t survive nearly as easily without the dedicated Americans who are going to work, despite the clear risks of infection.

Today, shut into our homes and restricted on our streets, we are hostages to the coronavirus. But what makes our isolation unique is, under the circumstances, we are enduring it by choice.

Most of us who should, are doing our duty to “shelter in place,” to “flatten the curve,” to stay a proper distance from others and prevent further transmissions of the coronavirus, in one direction or the other.

Most, but not all. It’s hard to fathom the selfish short-sightedness of hard-headed citizens who, despite the advice of authentic science-driven experts and even artificial hunch-driven experts like the president, not only still are going out into crowds, but even encouraging the rest of us to do so.

Exhibit A: California Representative Devin Nunes, who told FoxNews, “One of the things you can do is, if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant. Likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going.”

Of course some might argue— some, like those authentic scientific experts for instance— that given the character of the coronavirus (and the persistent deficit of testing kits), “if you’re healthy” is a downright dumb thing to utter, since we can’t always know if we have it or not (Harvard Medical School says we might not show symptoms until almost two weeks after being infected). Maybe the congressman ought to be thinking more along the lines of, “Let’s not hurt the healthy people in this country— and prolong the duration of this pandemic— by possibly exposing even more of them to this invisible enemy.”

But enough about the knuckleheads. I guess out of 330-million Americans, there are bound to be a few. Even out of just 535 members of Congress. One can only wonder, what cave have they been living in?

For some citizens in fact, living in a cave is not an option. Even “sheltering in place” is not an option. And those are the people I want to talk about. Not because we have to say thanks for what they’re doing. But because we ought to.

Think about paramedics and hospital staffs and others who risk direct contact with victims of the virus to do their jobs. Even though, as one ER doc told NBC News, “There’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of fear, there’s a lot of wondering if you’re risking your life by going to work.”

They don’t really have to wonder. They are. Some, doing their duty to test and treat people with coronavirus, already have died. Globally, that number continues to grow. And yet, even without enough protective suits and masks, the rest have stuck with it.

And not just them. Someone’s cleaning those medical facilities too. For minimum wage.

And someone’s protecting your streets and fighting your fires and facilitating take-out food and delivering food to your supermarket. A delivery worker in Tucson explained, “I have been coming in sick because I’m worried that I’ll lose my job or just be punished if I call out. I am 23, and I have no savings, and I have a 4-month-old son.”

And, lest we forget, someone’s taking your money, face-to-face, when you buy that food. Some states are designating grocery clerks as “essential workers.” Because they are. The president of one local food workers’ union says, “Workers in food stores are the ones keeping this nation from going into civil unrest.” That might not be far from the truth. In the bigger picture, someone’s sustaining the infrastructure on which this society stands, from energy to transport to communications to finances. And someone’s still defending our nation, at home and abroad.

They are all at some kind of risk, far more than those of us staying home. No one makes them do it. But they’re out there doing it anyway.

And I left out one category you might not think about, even though virtually everything you know about the coronavirus crisis— from the latest developments to the latest deaths— is thanks to them: journalists, and those who support them. Think about the news on which you now so vitally rely. You’re getting it as you shelter at home because journalists and their teams have been leaving their homes to get it to you. They can depend to a degree on the telephone to gather information but trust me, they can’t get all of it without being there in person. Watch a White House briefing and you’ll see what I mean.

Which brings me to last Friday’s. That’s when NBC correspondent Peter Alexander asked President Trump what he’d say to Americans who are scared because Trump’s “impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope” (which inarguably he has done, sometimes to the nation’s peril). The president’s pathetic response? “I’d say that you’re a terrible reporter… I think it’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.” As if this self-proclaimed “smart guy” of a president hasn’t put out everything from misleading hunches to outright lies since this whole crisis started. Which in its early days only let it grow.

Of course you don’t have to thank Peter Alexander for taking flak from the president, just as no one ever had to thank me for the flak I took to cover news in global trouble spots so Americans would know what’s going on. I was arrested, I was beaten, I was shelled, I was shot at, I had machine guns held to my temple and a knife held to my throat. Once I was even chased by a gang with machetes.

But I volunteered for the duty. If I didn’t want to do it, I was perfectly free to leave.

That’s why, you don’t have to thank Peter Alexander, you don’t have to thank all the other journalists who are out there trying to put things in perspective, you don’t have to thank the healthcare personnel or the cops or the clerks or the firefighters or the janitors or the others who are risking infection to hold things together. You could even say, nobody made them take on the careers they chose to take on.

But maybe you ought to be thankful. Because America is being held hostage. And in countless ways, they’re helping protect us from the worst of it.