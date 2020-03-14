Peace, from a front porch in Rifton, New York

Both David Henderson and Greg Dobbs, who founded BoomerCafé, have a colleague from their days in network television news who was as active as any journalist around: Rolland Smith. As an anchorman for a New York City television station and White House correspondent for CBS News, he lived a big life. But now, in retirement, his world is smaller, and his perspective perhaps fresh, and welcome. He writes a brief observation of the times… from his front porch in Rifton, New York.

I went to the front porch the other day to enjoy a brief warm harbinger of spring. I sat in a chair, enjoying the day’s warmth. It was only for several minutes, but it gave me a respite from the constant dialogues about the Covid-19 virus, both on the tube and on-line.

I know that this virus is severe, and some people in their seventies, my age, are at risk.

I’ve decided to socially isolate, wash my hands when I return to the house and when I must go out, and take other prudent measures to protect myself as best I can. The rest, I’ll trust to the All That Is and to the predilections embedded in my spiritual and physical DNA.

As I sat on the porch for those brief bucolic moments, I remembered as a child playing in whatever neighborhood my parents happened to be living, of seeing older neighbors sitting on their porches watching us kids frolic in the youth of life. I thought then, what fun can sitting be?

Since I am now where they were then, sitting on my porch, I understand a porch peace. I embrace its comfort. I feel the calm it engenders to the daily, even hourly rigors of threats, worries, and thwarts presented in the current climate of fear.

Maybe, this pandemic will be a global epiphany to the diversity of the world that we are ONE in-breath and death. I don’t remember who said it, but the quote is appropriate: “There is nothing like extinction to focus the mind.”