Once upon a mattress, a boomer’s retail love story

Valentine’s Day 2020 has faded to the rear, but love stories aren’t, especially when they lead to lifelong love affairs, which is what happened to Sharyn Diamond of Plano, Texas.

A fairy tale romance which began at Sears in the mattress department??? Seems a bit odd, but true! Here’s how the fairy tale gained ground.

Chapter One: The Fairy Tale Begins!

A long, long time ago, twenty seven years to be exact, I met my soon-to-be husband in the mattress department at Sears in Rochester, New York.

I was working two jobs at the time and being a saleslady at Sears was one of them. In retail, you typically work weekends and holidays, and I was scheduled to work on Valentine’s Day in the furniture and mattress department. When 7 o’clock rolled around, I was ready to trade my Sears saleslady identity for my everyday identity. It was a long day and a new week was starting the next day at my regular job, secretary to the president of a financial institution. So, when a late customer walked into the department, needless to say, I wasn’t too happy or anxious to approach him.

Chapter Two: The Magic Takes Place!

I introduced myself and asked how I could help him— my usual routine, even though I was hiding my discontent and wondering why he came in at closing time. He explained that he was desperately in need of a mattress. I was more than happy to offer my suggestions on brands, styles, and warranties to help him out despite the time.

The more we talked, the more I realized this guy was one of the nicest customers I had ever had: polite, kind, friendly, and mature. He didn’t even mind that the lights were dimming in the store, a definite sign it was closing. As I look back, that may have contributed to the semi-romantic mood. All that was missing was the candlelit dinner! I said I would work with him until he made his decision and wasn’t going to run off and leave him. The sale went so well, we just couldn’t stop talking and before we knew it, we were the last ones to leave the store.

Chapter Three: A Slight Complication!

Things went well until one day when I received word he was cancelling his order. I tried to call him and ask what went wrong. Was it the delivery, did he purchase a mattress elsewhere? And, to be completely honest, I didn’t want to lose my commission or my contact with such a nice man. He didn’t answer my phone call, but came to the store instead to explain that he had indeed found a mattress somewhere else, and asked if he could take me to lunch to make up for all the trouble he put me through. I wasn’t exactly sure if my manager would approve, so I told him “No thanks.”

Luckily, he didn’t give up, and appeared “mysteriously” many times while I was working. We finally went for ice cream on one of my breaks and that was the beginning of my “Once upon a Mattress” romance on Valentine’s Day, 1993, in Sears.

Chapter Four: Happily Ever After!

Because of our four jobs between us, it wasn’t easy finding time to see each other, but somehow we managed despite our busy schedules. And, since we both believed in our companies’ logos (Pontiac and Sears)— “Pontiac is Excitement”, and “Sears Guarantees Satisfaction”— what could possibly go wrong??! We married on December 12, 1993, and have a special place in our hearts for Sears and the unique circumstances of our meeting. I married my best customer and friend, and he got a wife and a life time warranty!

A match not quite made in heaven, but Sears suited the two of us just fine!

The End