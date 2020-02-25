When a baby boomer’s 12-cents was enough

We think it’s nice when we have a picture in our minds of our memories. But sketch artist Sandra Gerger of Warrington, PA, takes it a step further: she makes simple whiteboard animations of her memories, so they can be not just in the mind, but right out in front of us. We love the one she just sent to BoomerCafé. It’s a sketch animation video of her neighborhood candy store, circa 1962. If you have four minutes, you might want to watch, and see if any of Sandra’s memories— back when 12-cents was enough— match yours.



