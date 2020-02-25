When a baby boomer’s 12-cents was enough

We think it’s nice when we have a picture in our minds of our memories. But sketch artist Sandra Gerger of Warrington, PA, takes it a step further: she makes simple whiteboard animations of her memories, so they can be not just in the mind, but right out in front of us. We love the one she just sent to BoomerCafé. It’s a sketch animation video of her neighborhood candy store, circa 1962. If you have four minutes, you might want to watch, and see if any of Sandra’s memories— back when 12-cents was enough— match yours.
12 Comments
Absolutely charming Sandy. Thank you
Beautifully done, Sandra. Strummed chords in my mind I haven’t heard in years. Thanks.
We had such a store in Reading, Mass. and biked a couple miles to get there any time we had a few coins. Sweet nostalgia. Thank you, Sandy.
Great story & drawings, Sandy! I remember the 5&10 at the Rosemore Gardens shopping center in my hometown, that had a big candy section just like this. Sweet memories!
Thanks for your kind comments! This story was nagging to get out of my head and onto a medium I could share with other “OK Boomers”. We are lucky to have shared a time period that was uniquely innocent and sweet.
What a great way to start my day! Thank you Sandra. You have me thinking about the candy store we used to ride our bikes to as I grew up in the country. What fond memories. Loved the video!
What a delight! And lovely sketching! Thank you.
Lovely memorIes supported by great illustrations. I’m dying to know where you grew up. my intuition and your accent suggests it’s somewhere in the Midwest.
HA! I am very flattered. I grew up in Philadelphia. I have a classic Northeast Philly accent, which my daughter always teases me about, and is not considered very classy. People go to speech therapists to get rid of that, so thanks! Your comments are very kind : )
Ours was Peterson’s Five and Dime store. The loose candy was sold in wooden boxed spaces marked Penny, Nickel and Dime. We rode our bicycles. I remember having a quarter one day and loading up. It was placed in a brown paper bag then dumped into my bike basket. Fond memories of lik-a-maid, mary janes, bubble gum cigars, candy cigarettes, bb bats (bananna for me), nickelnips (sugar water in the wax bottles) and longing for the 5 cent big sugar daddy or black cow. We would ride to the playground and devour our treats. I liked to go with my mom to the A&P that was air conditioned! Their was another store that frozen cokes in small paper dixie cups for 10 cents. Great memories. Thanks for sharing.
OMG, how wonderful, Sandy! You drew the temperature, sounds, and smells right out of my memory. And we’re neighbors! So excellent.
Brilliant sketching, brilliant storytelling.