With a boomer’s apologies to McCartney and Lennon…

That famous Beatles refrain, “When I’m 64…” sounds so, well, young for some of us leading-edge baby boomers. Like David Andrew Westwood, who flew out from England to Los Angeles back in the sixties to sing with an American rock band. And from the looks of these lyrics that David sent to BoomerCafé, he’s still at it! But now the song is, When I’m Seventy-Four.

“Sex, drugs, rock ’n’ roll… and a distant place called Vietnam.” That’s how Amazon.com begins its summary of David Westwood’s fourteenth novel, The Paisley Tree House. Back in the Sixties, David had been flown out from England to Los Angeles to sing with a rock band there. The book centers around a family dealing with the swirl of those turbulent times. Here is an excerpt, recreating a performance of another band.

When I get older, losing my waist

Just a few days from now

Will you still be posting me a birthday meme

Take me out for cake and ice cream?

When I’m reclining, taking a nap

I’ll try not to snore

Will you still need me, will you newsfeed me

When I’m seventy-four?

You’ll be older too

And, like the finer wines

I’ll mature with you.

I could escort you out for a walk

When you need a stretch

We can practice yoga by the fireside

Watch the sunsets side by side

Shopping for bargains, using our points

Who could ask for more?

Will you still tag me, will you still nag me

When I’m seventy four?

Every summer we can B&B on an island beach

If it’s still in reach

Sunblock thickly spread

Grandchildren on your knee

Sophie, Noah and Ted

Send me an email, tap me a text

Stating point of view

Add emoji comments if you feel the need

Quick response is guaranteed

When I look blank and scratch my head

remind me what I came in here for

Will you still meet me, will you retweet me

When I’m seventy-four?

————————————————————

David’s latest book, about sex, drugs, rock n’ roll… and Vietnam… is The Paisley Tree House .