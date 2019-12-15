What this boomer learned about life this year

As baby boomers, we’ve all lived long enough to know that it’s not enough just to learn, we have to understand what we’ve learned. That’s what New York public relations executive and essayist Bob Brody writes about in this year-ending look back at what he has learned… so far.

Come the end of one year, you may be lucky enough to pick up something of value— an insight, say— that may inspire you in the next. At least that’s how it usually goes for me, now age 67, a husband for 40 years, father of a son and daughter, and a newly minted grandfather.

So I’ve collected, crystallized, and codified my favorite findings from 2019. Please feel free to cherrypick the lessons learned that sound most applicable to you.

What you know is important, and so is how much you know. But more important than the kind or amount of knowledge you accumulate is what you make of what you know. And then, whether you do much of anything about it.

Ask questions. Then, just when you’re sure you’ve asked enough, ask some more. Make sure those questions are answered. But also make sure the answers you get are questioned.

We should all feel an inborn obligation every day to try to do better than we did the day before.

We’re all making ourselves up as we go along, forging our identities day by day. Life is a long improv class, an endless act of reinvention. The work in progress that is us is never completed.

Never dwell on disappointment any longer than absolutely necessary. Give it a few minutes, maybe a day or two, then leave it in your rear-view mirror. Movement breeds momentum. Otherwise you run the risk of missing out on new opportunities.

Feel free to go off the rails once in a while, whether with your diet or your behavior. Only then will you know when you get yourself back on track.

Remember that if life were any simpler— something everyone wants but seldom gets— it would probably be much less complicated. Strive to strike a bargain between simplicity and complexity.

Get physical now and then or else you’ll go mental. The less you feel like doing your exercise, whatever it might be, the more reason you probably should.

Gradually, as adult responsibilities take hold, we lose our youthful ability to do little or nothing on a slow day. If we’re lucky, we regain it, at least just enough. Luxuriate from time to time in the absence of urgency. It can be medicinal.

Never let your job interfere too much with your real work, the calling you’re destined to answer. Ideally they’ll be one and the same.

The origin of all genius is curiosity, followed by reflex and intuition. So go ahead and be a genius.

Life is a non sequitur. It often lacks any hint of logic, much less overwhelming evidence of it. But just because you’re unsure about which direction to take is no excuse for taking no direction at all.

Stretch yourself to the limits of your ambition, if not beyond. Only if you overreach can you ever achieve anything great. Besides, sprained ligaments eventually heal.

How you do anything is how you do everything. Exactitude in small matters is the soul of discipline. Make excellence a ritual.

Nothing is ever certain. Life is a big maybe. Roll the dice.

Keep searching for meaning, but take into account that time itself is far and away the most reliable curator.

Life is problems. Life is failures. Life is suffering and regrets. But you get through the adversities. And then you come out the other side. And life suddenly becomes solutions and successes and the discovery of rewards unimagined.

Stay optimistic, even if hopelessly so. It could be your best shot at survival.

You can be deeply spiritual without being observantly religious. No religion has a monopoly on acting with decency, kindness, compassion, generosity, mercy, understanding, sacrifice, and honor.

Everyone wants everything. But in reality, just enough is plenty.

If you’re to do what you need to do, then you need to get to doing it. And if you really want to keep going, just keep going. If you keep going, it keeps you going.

“The ultimate criterion of character is the contribution we make to human happiness.” So says the “Ethics of the Fathers” in the New Testament. We could do worse than to live by those words.

It’s going to be what it’s going to be, and you have to do what you have to do, and that, my friends, will have to be that.

Within each of us flickers a spark of the divine, whatever that might be. Dreaming about our future, about promises and possibilities, makes us stronger. Dream long and often and hard. Dream extravagantly.

