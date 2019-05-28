How this boomer stays healthy over the years

We all need to stay healthy if we want to be an active baby boomer population. Everyone has different ways of approaching it, including Kay Carter of Raleigh, North Carolina. We never endorse methods to maintain or improve one’s health, but when we hear what sounds like common sense, we like to spread it around. So here are Kay’s “5 Simple Ways I’ve Been Able to Stay Healthy Throughout the Years.”

As a baby boomer, staying healthy as I’ve gotten older hasn’t come without its challenges. Some things have been more of a challenge than others, of course, between family and friends moving away and my knee (but I’m sure you don’t want to hear about that). Anyway, despite the ups and downs (we all have them!), here are the five simple ways that I’ve been able to stay healthy despite those challenges.

1. Getting Proper Sleep

Proper sleep doesn’t just mean making sure I get eight hours a night. It also means that I have maintained a consistent timeframe of going to bed and getting up. Now, my age— mid 50s— has done some of this for me and I can get up at 5:30 a.m. most days without even having to think about setting the alarm clock. But I also have a hard time falling asleep some nights. To make sure I get a consistent good night’s sleep, I avoid napping in the late afternoon and reduce my caffeine intake at night.

2. Exercising

Whether I’m taking a walk around the block or taking an early morning yoga class, I try to fit in some exercise at least a few times a week because I know it will make me feel energized and happier. Another way I fit in my exercise (without even noticing it) is by doing chores around the house. According to House Method, doing housework is a simple way to raise your heart rate. So sweep, vacuum, do the dishes, and feel good.

3. Eating Healthy

They say that a balanced diet is the key to living a better lifestyle and I couldn’t agree more. I know that the days I eat more lean protein and a variety of veggies are the days I feel more regular, less bloated, and have energy to spare, which is saying something for someone my age. I’ve also noticed a difference in how I feel when I eat less sugar. Don’t get me wrong— I still have a sweet tooth—but I try to limit the amount of sweets to an occasional treat.

4. Taking Vitamins

Even if your diet is balanced and healthy, you still may be missing some key vitamins and minerals that your body needs. Vitamins provide your body with the materials it needs to do its job effectively. If you think you’re eating the right foods, but something still feels off, you may want to talk to your doctor about taking a vitamin supplement.

5. Maintaining Good Friendships

Staying healthy hasn’t been just about eating the right foods or getting enough sleep. A key factor has been keeping up with my social network. A large percentage of baby boomers in our 50s and 60s (let alone older) suffer from loneliness and depression. For me, an essential aspect in the avoidance of becoming part of that statistic has been in the friendships I’ve maintained over the years.