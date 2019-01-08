21 Unvarnished Truths for Baby Boomers

Life lessons. Boomers need them as much as anyone else. And when we spotted these, by adventurer and blogger Jonathan Look Jr. on the website of our friends over at NextAvenue.org, we thought they were were passing on to you. For they are the life lessons Jonathan has learned since taking early retirement at 50. For starters, he has moved to Portugal!

Six years ago, at 50, I took early retirement, sold almost everything I owned, and began traveling the world. I had been living a good life but longed for something more. My passions have always been travel, photography, and writing, so I decided to take a calculated risk and create a new life on “the road less traveled.”

Hunter S. Thompson said it better than I ever could: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!’” I am fortunate to have done many extraordinary things since I retired, but none of them would have happened had I not dared to take a few tentative first steps and begin to live differently.

Life still holds many more lessons for me. I have probably missed some stuff and gotten a few things wrong, but I have been paying attention. Here are 21 things I’ve learned since I retired; maybe they’ll help you in your retirement: