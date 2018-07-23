A boomer comes to realize, No whining on the yacht

We baby boomers are sometimes described as the luckiest generation. Luckier than our parents, and maybe, sadly, luckier than our kids. That’s what we like about this essay by BoomerCafé contributor Larry Checco, a communications specialists from Silver Spring, Maryland. He has come to appreciate that doesn’t have everything, but he has enough. Which is why he calls the piece, No Whining On The Yacht.

Famed American author Kurt Vonnegut liked to tell a “true story, word of honor” about when he and another famed American author, Joseph Heller, were at a party given by a billionaire on Shelter Island, New York.

“Joe, how does it make you feel to know that our host only yesterday may have made more money than your novel Catch-22 has earned in its entire history?”

Catch-22 for many boomers, including me, is a beloved classic about the inanity of war, one that helped start me thinking out of the box.

Heller replied, “I’ve got something he can never have.”

“What on earth could that be, Joe?” asked Vonnegut.

“The knowledge that I’ve got enough,” replied Heller.

Such a great story that underscores the point that when it comes to “having enough,” well, let’s just say it’s an arbitrary and personal judgment.

For me, decades went by when I felt I wasn’t smart enough, or good enough, attractive enough, athletic enough, talented enough, financially secure enough. You name it. “Enough” for me translated into an unattainable goal — as well as a frustrated state of being.

But fortunately with age often come epiphanies, magical moments of insight and clarity.

One morning, I was rinsing my coffee cup while listening to a story on the radio about how billions of people around the world somehow essentially exist without readily available potable water, some having to walk miles simply to fill an earthen jar to meet their families’ entire day’s need for clean drinking water.

As I blithely watched a steady stream of hot water leave my coffee cup and run down the drain, it struck me deeply. All my life I’ve been sailing on the proverbial yacht of plenty. I’ve got everything I need— food, clothing, and shelter in abundance, a loving family and friends, enough money to sustain a decent lifestyle, my health.

It dawned on me that for decades I was making the classic mistake of looking up, instead of down, wanting what those who I felt were above me had, rather than thoroughly appreciating and enjoying what I already have.

Let’s face it, none of us goes through life unscathed. We all run into what often seem to be insurmountable issues, whether they be work-related issues, financial issues, health issues, issues related to relationships, marriage, raising kids, or what have you. It’s inevitable.

But we can always find something we can be thankful for, even if it’s as simple as a soothing hot shower or being able to wash a coffee cup out in the sink.

So, whenever I lapse into feeling I don’t have enough, I revert to my mantra: no whining on the yacht! It helps put things in perspective.

Thanks for reaffirming that for me, Joe.