Boomer Opinion: Are journalists “helping” spread lies?

Some claim it’s old-fashioned for the news media to stray far afield from the “Who, what, when, where, and why” disciplines of journalism that used to be de rigueur. TV reporters today speak in cryptic headline style for dramatic appeal and they seem to start each question with, “do you think …” Legitimate, meaningful news events across America and the world are being ignored as America’s entertainment-obsessed news outlets focus on what’s being termed “a daily reality show” of partisan politics … and the end result is highly divisive — as we are seeing — to our nation. In that surreal milieu, BoomerCafé’s David Henderson, himself an accomplished albeit old-school journalist, has some thoughts.

As a career journalist, I think about the decay of journalism in America. Journalism has turned into punditism. And I also think about a conversation I had with an assistant U.S. attorney on a flight a couple of years ago. She laughed about the media and said that all her department — the Department of Justice — needs to do is issue a press statement to manipulate how and what the news media — print and broadcast — reports. She called the media a joke … and I sadly think she’s got a point.

The news media today just parrots from someone else’s pieces of paper … often with few or even no questions asked … seemingly ignorant of the fact that a “statement” or a “press release” is never a story but rather a self-serving, one-sided bunch of words.

The attorney said the media would just read the statement as if it is news rather than ask probing questions or investigate behind the story. And she expressed astonishment over how easy it is to control and exploit what is reported. TV news, she said, is the easiest to manipulate.

That was a couple of years ago. Today, we see that CNN and MSNBC have cloned the style of Fox News albeit with a different political slant, to simply “opinionate” something to death rather than to dig into a story. It’s simply a gaggle of dramatic and often shrill opinionated characters sitting around a table, interrupting each other. “Wait, yes, no … look, what I mean is … like ya know.” None of it is journalism, none of what’s said amounts to more than a pile of dog poop on a sidewalk.

But it’s not as simple as plain punditism. What’s happening today is a corrupt entertainment-driven conflation of celebrity opinion … a blurring of what is real and what is delusional simply to distort understanding. TV news … the world I came from … is now owned by giant entertainment conglomerates with a focus more on audience numbers, and capturing attention, and “clicks,” than clarity.

Kellyanne Conway … John Oliver … Joe Scarborough … Trump … Lester Holt … it’s all just a cacophony.

In the surreal matrix of what “news” in America has morphed into, I’m thinking about the situation with the children separated from parents and how the children are being treated. Why isn’t the news media examining who decided such policies? What are the skills of the people who are tasked with looking after the children? What are the children being fed? How often? Is there counseling for the children? Who is reading them bedtime stories? Or, are they simply being taught “prison-speak” that is now familiar to too many American kids? Words like “lockdown,” and “shelter-in-place.”

Why isn’t the news media challenging the statements, the contradictions in claims, the untruths? It’s one thing to say something is not true, but quite another to examine, probe, and disclose whether there is accountability and responsibility behind current day actions … or atrocities.