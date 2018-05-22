A cheaper way for baby boomers to tour the world

We’re always on the lookout for better ways to live, better ways to retire, and better ways for baby boomers to travel. That’s why, with permission from London’s Daily Mail newspaper, we’re republishing this piece about how you can reserve your dream trip … and not spend what you thought you’d have to spend.

Travellers this year can save up to a third by booking their hotel at just the right time.

According to a new report based on the most popular destinations this summer, it’s best to book a hotel in Paris within two months of your stay; but for Kuta, in Bali, it’s cheaper if you book up to seven months in advance.

Of the 28 locations included in the research, travellers to Budapest stand to gain the most from booking at the optimum time – with a potential saving of 35 per cent if booking three to five months before the trip.

TripAdvisor’s annual ‘Best Time to Book’ summer report was based on its hotel pricing data.

It analysed the cost of hotel rates for the months of June, July and August, depending on how long in advance they were reserved.

Istanbul and Barcelona follow Budapest in terms of how sensitive pricing is according to time.

In both these destinations, travellers can save 33 per cent when booking within five months and three to nine months respectively.

Travellers to Budapest (pictured) stand to gain the most from booking at the optimum time – with a potential saving of 35 per cent if booking three to five months out

Dubai hotels comes next at 24 per cent cheaper when booked within six months.

However, for Brits heading to the rest of the Middle East and Asia, the biggest savings come when booking closer to the date of the trip.

Travellers going to the Middle East can save 19 per cent when booking within two months of their summer trip, while booking hotels in Asia within three months of the trip can secure 14 per cent off the average summer hotel rate at its peak price.

‘While there is no special one size fits all formula, the Best Time to Book report shows that for many destinations, hotel prices are lowest a few months ahead of the trip,’ commented TripAdvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman.

