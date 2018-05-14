Where, oh where, has this boomer’s little waist gone?

I’m not saying I was Long Island’s answer to Scarlett O’Hara, but in my day I did have a small waist. Okay, maybe it was a bit more than a hand span, but there was a definite indentation around my middle.

This is how I know: I got my wedding dress at the famous low-price store called Loehmann’s for $99. Even in the Middle Ages that was a very good price for an all-lace garment, so it had to have been a sample size, right?

Fast forward a quarter century and now my younger daughter wants to get married in that dress. She is only a size six, yet the dress has to be let out.

Suddenly, the dress that originally cost me only $99 is being altered to the tune of $1,000. It’s not that I’m bitter about the cost, honestly I’m not, although I do have to say that the price-gouging that goes on as soon as anyone hears the magic word “wedding” is truly reprehensible.

But I digress. The point is, if a dress has to be let out to be a size six, I must have had a waist back in the old days.

Alas, these are the new days. I read somewhere that the average American gains a pound a year through middle age. I gained maybe half a pound. But somewhere along the line I lost the line, and my body reconfigured itself from an hourglass to a Rorschach ink blot. It’s not that I look like a linebacker, it’s just that my figure has become noticeably “indistinct.”

Too bad we’re not living during the Renaissance, when the full-figured woman was all the rage, or even the mid-19th Century, when a well-rounded lass could be an artist’s muse.

Today you’d better look like an X-ray or you’re considered hopeless. Remember Twiggy?

For a while I bought into this, trying to whittle my waist by twisting this way and that, hoisting mega-cans of Campbell’s Soup, and crunching my alleged core. I even tried a “foundation garment” that nips one here and lets one out there, but for some reason I found breathing an issue.

Since I wasn’t having any luck changing my body, I decided to change my wardrobe:

I gave away my belts.

I gave away my tuck-in shirts.

I experimented with vests, which wasn’t a great idea in Southern California where I live, as it is often hot as hell and a camisole with a vest looks just plain weird.

I reverted to pull-up pants. My wardrobe from the waist down now bears a strong resemblance to that of my pre-K grandchild.

Truthfully, I don’t have time to obsess over my long-lost waist because so many other parts of my body have suddenly decided to do their own thing. Hmm, what are those jiggling things that took over my arms when I wasn’t looking?

