A baby boomer’s 21 unvarnished truths!

We like baby boomer Jonathan Look Jr. He is living the dream. At least the dream of a baby boomer who doesn’t want to work til he drops. Jonathan won’t. He took early retirement when he was just 50 — okay, okay, so everyone can’t do that, but read on just for the vicarious fun of it, and see how it feels and what’s to be learned from bucking the norms and living the dream.

Six years ago, at 50, I took early retirement, sold almost everything I owned, and began traveling the world. I had been living a good life but longed for something more. My passions have always been travel, photography, and writing, so I decided to take a calculated risk and create a new life on “the road less traveled.”

Hunter S. Thompson said it better than I ever could: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!” I am fortunate to have done many extraordinary things since I retired, but none of them would have happened had I not dared to take a few tentative first steps and begun to live differently.

Life still holds many more lessons for me. I have probably missed some stuff and gotten a few things wrong, but I have been paying attention. Here are 21 things I’ve learned since I retired; maybe they’ll help you in your retirement: