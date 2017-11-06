Our whole lives, boomers heard “Act Your Age”

Here at BoomerCafé, we think not only about being young and active, but about the philosophy of being that way. That’s what we like about this piece by Patricia Greenberg of Los Angeles. The author of a previous book called Scrumptious Sandwiches, Salads, and Snacks , she has a new one coming out titled Eat Well, Live Well, Age Well, and gives us this excerpt. It’s called, Act Your Age.

Our whole lives we heard Act your Age!

I am acting my age. At 56, I am using my age-related experience and surrounding myself with people I can relate to, people my own age. I find that my peers are my best advisors. When I surround myself with contemporaries, I can see how far I have come. The common milestones that we reach, when shared, make me feel way more accomplished then when I am trying to prove myself in the world at large.

Life moves at warp speed and you will be beamed up before you know it. Every moment counts and I will never get this time back. If I stay stuck in the niceties of “acting my age,” the expectations of behavior, dress, and general slowing down, the “should have, would have, could have” will become more apparent.

Rather than let life pass me by, I am taking on challenges that have no age limits. I no longer compare myself to anyone else, especially someone younger who I have never met, much less a photo in a magazine! Celebrities and other extremely wealthy and seemingly blessed people in the public eye don’t seem to age the way we mere mortals do. You never know what tricks they use to look good on the outside. Why focus on someone else’s life? Especially when you don’t know them! It is wasted energy.

I just want to continue to enjoy my life, be healthy, live long, and age well. Doing all the things I like, that make me happy and that complete me, seems to be the common goal of our generation. Looking at the issues facing us as we age helps us cope with these issues, work through them, and feel fulfilled.

The quest for eternal youth is pervasive across North America, and it is making its way across the globe. Young people have lost respect for the elderly, and what they have to offer to society. We turn away from images of the elderly, and shun them in social settings. The advertising industry targets a demographic that is so young, they are ignoring the fact that there are millions of people over 50 who can be catered to with new products and services.

So revel in the idea that either you are now or, hopefully, one day will be that elderly person living life at whatever age you feel. Be grateful that you are aging; it is wonderful to have a long life, see changes, and know your children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends throughout life’s most profound milestones. Feel free to laugh out loud, go dancing, take a new sport, sleep during the day, and dress the way you want. I am certain that you will be very surprised at how much fun life can be. No regrets!!!