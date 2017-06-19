A baby boomer’s poems to her late dad

Here at BoomerCafé, we take Fathers Day seriously. After all, some baby boomers still have their fathers, many are fathers themselves, and some are even fathers of fathers. That’s why, with Fathers Day just past, we like these two poems that Dr. Diana Raab wrote as tributes to her own dad, Edward Marquise, September 10, 1921 – December 21, 1991. We hope you have equally good memories of the fathers in your lives.

My Father’s Obsessions

Cream cheese on pumpernickel

diner breakfasts

one hour coughing spell sessions

snoring on his back

disdain for vegetables, except tomatoes

vanilla pudding with a film on top

creamy potato salad,

chopped liver with lots of onions

runny cherry pie

finely mashed potatoes, no chunks

filet of sole soaked in butter

shredded borscht soup

two scoops of vanilla ice cream

the evening news in bed

getting in his car

hot bagels in the morning

cheese Danishes

ice hockey

weekly lottery tickets which

he swore would change his life forever

but then he died and nothing mattered anymore …

To My Father

You had this radiant smile

and handshake to fracture a bone

and a giving heart

void of bad intention,

even risking tossing that shirt

off your back to street beggars.

As a child I sat on those borders of

Rockefeller Center as you taught

Paul Newman to skate every Sunday

in that place where they called

you Mr. Mark because they couldn’t

pronounce your long European last name.

We’d return home for steak

and whipped potatoes, topped off by

vanilla pudding, your favorite meal

before your bedtime snack of

pumpernickel bread with a smear

of cream cheese.

In morning hours, I eyed you sitting

in your corner diner

as you flattered waitresses

making them giggle with your charm,

while they poured you steamy coffee

in that same seat each day, that same

place I saw grandma for the very last time.

Now, nearly three decades since your passing,

I miss you more than ever and relish

each moment in which your

spirit encircles me. I still talk to you

each day—you the only person who

loved me unconditionally.

I shall be forever warmed by you.