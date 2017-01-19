Create a neat visual signature called a “gravatar”

If you follow “Comments” on BoomerCafe.com, you probably have seen that some comments by baby boomers have the person’s picture while others do not. When a person’s photo appears with their email, it’s called a Gravatar, and it’s a neat visual signature that we recommend.

A Gravatar is free, safe and you are completely in control of it. You can get one quickly at Gravatar.com. All you will need is a thumbnail sized photo of yourself to associate with your email.

A Gravatar is described as “an image that follows you from site to site appearing beside your name when you do things like comment or post on a blog.” It’s like your own digital signature that helps to identify your posts on blogs and web forums. It puts a face with a name and email.

Visit Gravatar.com for all the details.