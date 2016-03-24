A baby boomer for whom “roughing it” is a non-starter

Travel & Leisure10 Comments

We’re all about active lifestyles here at BoomerCafé … but at the same time, when author Linda Myers writes about her increasing love of creature comforts, we get it! She might live on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but “roughing it” isn’t any longer in this baby boomer’s vocabulary.

I love to hit the road spontaneously. At least I used to. But after a three-day escape to Oregon, I realize I have a few more requirements than back in the day.

Writer Linda Myers

Writer Linda Myers

And that’s probably typical of a lot of baby boomers as get more … um … demanding.

  1. Nothing in the world could make me sleep on the ground ever again. At best, I’d be attacked by mountain lions. At worst, giant spiders or banana slugs. And I’d suffer months of follow-up chiropractics.
  2. Nothing in the world could make me want to know any more about gray water or black water than I already know. So I guess road trips involve motels from now on. Either that or a partner who never questions the my division of labors.
  3. I can no longer choose a motel at the last moment. Does it accept AARP or AAA for discounts? Offer frequent flyer miles? Have a bed with fewer than 100,000 miles on it? Include free shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, WIFI, seriously good cable, coffee and breakfast? Are someone else’s toenail clippings caught in the carpet loops? Is there a sani-band around the toilet seat (I know it means nothing, but it makes me feel good so just shut up about it).
  4. rest_areaAnd speaking of toilets, those you find at rest stops along the highway really need to be capable of flushing. Things with tentacles should not come out of them when you open the lid. And because almost all old females have exacerbated their already weak bladders and sphincters by the addition of water pills, I really need them fairly often. So in addition to frequent stops, I need a travel partner who doesn’t point out I should never have had that third cuppa joe.
  5. I have acquired a late-in-life addiction to sugar-free iced vanilla lattes mid-morning. No matter how deep into the wilderness we plan to be, I must find the nearest town at about 10:30 a.m.

Of course, I realized some while back that hiking the Pacific Crest Trail might not meet all my basic travel requirements. But after a three day “spontaneous” road trip to Oregon, I recognize matters have gotten entirely out of hand. I have become a pain in the ass even to myself. Anyone care to be my travel partner?

I didn’t think so.

Enjoy Other Stories on BoomerCafé ...

Remember the days when things were simpler?
Are we boomers the best to give relationship advic...
For baby boomers looking at retirement and where t...
A boomer’s take on terminal travel
Boomers and two other groups retailers want to imp...
How to stay fit with a baby boomer fitness plan

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "A baby boomer for whom “roughing it” is a non-starter"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
BobJ
Guest
BobJ

Amen Sister! Love it.
My idea of roughing it is Holiday Inn.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 4 months ago
Eric Mondschein
Guest
Eric Mondschein

Thanks for the morning smile. Oh how my wife and I can relate!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 4 months ago
roz warren
Guest
roz warren

I’m with you! I’ve never roughed it and with any luck I never will.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 4 months ago
Mary
Guest
Mary

Thank you for making me laugh and know that you’re not alone!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 4 months ago
TERRI MERRITTS
Guest
TERRI MERRITTS

Honey, you need to travel with my husband and me. Nothing less than a 4 or 5 star hotel is acceptable and frequent potty stops (I have bladder issues, type 2 diabetes and Crohn’s) are essential.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 4 months ago
Liz Frisari
Guest
Liz Frisari

You gave me a great laugh! I have also reached the point, that while on the road, a quiet motel and a firm mattress are absolute necessities. Yes, in the past I have slept on a dormitory floor (when spontaneously staying over after a long party), camped out in the Catskills, and if I wanted to, I could walk in flip-flops all day long. Those days are over! Nice to hear that someone else feels that travel now requires prudent planning.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 4 months ago
Don Caplan
Guest
Don Caplan

I would definitely be your travel partner. My idea of roughing it is a hotel with no restaurant!

Thanks for that reminder. Great piece.
DHC

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 3 months ago
Susan Reiman
Guest
Susan Reiman

Amen!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 3 months ago
carol
Guest
carol

You really made me chuckle! It is so true!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 year 1 month ago
Col C
Guest
Col C
I fully understand. Over the years I have taken numerous solo road trips. I always thought no one else would be able to handle the way I travel. I have my routine. After 30 years in the Army – I too now consider the Holiday Inn Express as camping. I just returned (June 2017) from a 10,300 mile road trip from the extreme Northwest to Maine. Hitting numerous National Parks, the Salton Sea and walking the ground where my first ancestor settled back in 1633. I have earned the ability to now enjoy my travels the way I want to… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes 41 seconds ago
wpDiscuz