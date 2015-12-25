Striking new trends affecting baby boomers

The Pew Research Center has identified striking new trends in America as 2015 comes to a close, and they profoundly impact our baby boomer generation.

Every year, the Washington-based research organization, Pew Research Center, looks back and selects the most memorable facts that illustrate important trends shaping our world. Here are three of them that have specific meaning for baby boomers.

The first trend might be the most surprising: Millennials surpassed Baby Boomers in sheer numbers this past year to become the largest U.S. generation. There are an estimated 75.3 Millennials (ages 18 to 34) compared with 74.9 million Baby Boomers. This racially diverse, economically stressed, and politically liberal group of Millennials is also taking over American jobs: Millennial workers this year grew to outnumber Gen X workers, making them the largest share of the U.S. labor force.

The second trend is, for news about politics and government, social media may be for the Millennial generation what local TV is for the Baby Boomer generation. More than six-in-ten online Millennials say they get political news on Facebook, a much larger percentage than any other source for news. That’s a stark contrast to Baby Boomers, who also of course use the internet but for whom local TV still tops the list. These trends also reflect a major shift taking place in the news world, as social networking sites increasingly become an integral part of Americans’ news experience.

Finally, looking back to 2015, the American middle class is shrinking. For the most part, that’s us baby boomers. After more than four decades of serving as the nation’s economic majority, the U.S. middle class is now matched in size by those in the economic tiers above and below it. A separate analysis also finds that globally, the middle class is more promise than reality.

See where you fit in the U.S. and worldwide with interactive calculators.



Read the full trend analysis from Pew Research.