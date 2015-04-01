Here’s a question for you: What do baby boomers want? The answer might come in many forms, but Jan Marino of the Chicago suburb of Lisle, Illinois, an expert on reinventing ourselves, has written what you might call a Top Ten List of what we want from people who serve and service us.

First of all, you should know I have appointed myself an unofficial spokesperson for my generation: baby boomers. You know us…we’re that group of people who invented conspicuous consumption, won’t listen to anything about aging, hates getting aarp stuff at age 50. We’re continuously changing the rules we put place.

As the unofficial spokesperson I feel compelled to let you know what I’m hearing from 10K of my closest boomer friends. Here’s a list of ten things that we Boomers want and need from service providers:

Explanations and education about your product or service intelligently delivered informing us why we should invest in your product. Options about what the trend of the service/product is … i.e. what’s its “shelf life” Engagement with us. We really want to mentor and help others not make the same mistakes we did. We may appear arrogant, but we’re not…we just don’t want to be ignored. We want you to know that we control over 70% of the disposal income in this country and we have lots of places to spend that money. We won’t spend it with companies that ignore us or call us aged or aging (even if we are both … you don’t need to remind us). Use clever and well thought out campaigns for marketing. Don’t be afraid to go mobile. Offer us deals and great products especially women’s clothing. We have lots of money to spend on clothing, but not many of us can wear a size 0 or show our midriffs. We are health conscience and not as worried about our sex lives as ads claim. Help us stay in shape and look good. Our pets are part of our family and we think they need stuff so we’ll splurge on them. Our parents are a huge part of our lives and we are taking care of them. Products and services that makes life easier for them and us will sell if treated in an intelligent way…. i.e. NO cold calling…form relationships with families. Reinvention and career services that help us stay on top of trends and technology are imperatives. We want to stay updated so we can talk to our children and grandchildren. We still care about changing the world and philanthropy. Get large numbers of us interested in a worthy causes. We fully understand that the earth’s resources are limited and alternative methods hold great returns

If you cater to baby boomers we will be loyal customers and clients. We will spread the word about how great you and your company are … and we’ll all be more successful.

