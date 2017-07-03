BoomerCafé survey … We want your feedback!

This is our first-ever audience survey to get feedback on your thoughts and suggestions for BoomerCafé. As you may know, the Cafe Guys — Greg Dobbs and David Henderson — launched this site in 1999 to give voice to the then-largest demographic in America, Baby Boomers. Every since then our audience has grown worldwide as a story and photo share place for active boomers.

The Café Guys … the co-founders and old friends behind BoomerCafé.com. David Henderson (left) with Greg Dobbs.

We want to hear from you — please take a couple of minutes to participate in this BoomerCafé Online Survey — Click Here.

Thanks,

Greg and David

Gavin Lakin
Guest
Gavin Lakin

I encourage all followers, participants, fans, and contributing writers to support Greg and David’s gift to the literary world!

2 hours 6 minutes ago
