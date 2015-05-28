The 50 best songs of our boomer generation

This is fun: Hawthorne, New Jersey’s retired editor and writer Alan J. Paul has put together a list. It’s a list full of memories. And for baby boomers, good vibrations. He calls it “The 50 Best Songs Of My Generation.”
I have been working on “The 50 Best” for the past year or so, but the list remains fluid for the simple reason that I keep remembering other songs I’ve loved over the years and have to make adjustments. I purposely decided to limit the list to only one song per artist or group, since it would have been overrun by the likes of the Beatles, the Stones, Billy Joel, and a generous handful of others.
My other caveats were that there had to be a certain level of musical sophistication to the selections, and I tried not to include one-hit-wonders (though there have been several that I’ve liked, in spite of myself).
It is only as I’ve gotten older that I’ve come to realize the extent to which music has shaped, enriched, described, and defined my existence. This, then, is the soundtrack of my life, to this point in time. Let me know if there are any songs you think I might have overlooked, or others that really have no right being on “The 50 Best Songs of My Generation,” for whatever reason.
- Satisfaction (The Rolling Stones)
- Like A Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan)
- Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles)
- Stairway To Heaven (Led Zeppelin)
- God Only Knows (The Beach Boys)
- Imagine (John Lennon)
- Baba O’Riley (The Who)
- Billy Jean (Michael Jackson)
- Hotel California (The Eagles)
- Suite Judy Blue Eyes (Crosby, Stills and Nash)
- Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry)
- Born To Run (Bruce Springsteen)
- Can’t Find My Way Home (Blind Faith)
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John)
- Light My Fire (The Doors)
- Cowgirl In The Sand (Neil Young)
- Scenes From An Italian Restaurant (Billy Joel)
- Fire And Rain (James Taylor)
- You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling (The Righteous Brothers)
- Can’t Stop Believing (Journey)
- Respect (Aretha Franklin)
- American Pie (Don McLean)
- The Prayer (Andrea Bocelli & Celine Dion)
- Follow (Richie Havens)
- Turn, Turn, Turn (The Byrds)
- Losing My Religion (REM)
- Every Breath You Take (The Police)
- Be My Baby (The Ronettes)
- Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen)
- Up On The Roof (The Drifters)
- Georgia (Ray Charles)
- Superstition (Stevie Wonder)
- California Dreamin’ (The Mamas And The Papas)
- Landslide (Fleetwood Mac)
- House Of The Rising Son (The Animals)
- Born To Be Wild (Steppenwolf)
- Both Sides Now (Joni Mitchell)
- That’ll Be The Day (Buddy Holly & The Crickets)
- Bye Bye Love (The Everly Brothers)
- Earth Angel (The Penguins)
- Come Go With Me (Del Vikings)
- Will You Love Me Tomorrow (The Shirelles)
- Oh What A Night (The Four Seasons)
- Smoke On The Water (Deep Purple)
- The Way It Is (Bruce Hornsby)
- Don’t Be Cruel (Elvis Presley)
- I Can’t Make You Love Me (Bonnie Raitt)
- Don’t Know Much (Aaron Neville & Linda Ronstadt)
- The Barricades Of Heaven (Jackson Browne)
There’s a “COMMENTS” section down below. Let me know if you’re on my musical soundtrack.
Although it was mentioned in the title headline I was surprised to see that GOOD VIBRATIONS was not on the list. The technique in which Brian Wilson did the splicing and editing that was done was DECADES ahead of its time.
It is frequently referred to as one of the best engineered recordings of all time.
Good point, John. That would have been my second Beach Boys song. Brian Wilson’s genius would have required several inclusions, had I chosen to have more than one song per artist or group.
I would add David Crosby’s original recording of “Laughing” that included cameos from an unprecedented gathering of icons in rock — background vocals by Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, and Neil Young. An unbelievable and unrehearsed soaring pedal steel guitar riff at the end by the late Jerry Garcia. “Laughing” was featured on Crosby’s album, If I Could Only Remember My Name,” a phrase many in the boomer generation were asking at the time.
I would also add “Lucky Man” by Emerson, Lake & Palmer. I thought it sort of a theme about the loss of American lives in the Vietnam War … lives that held so much potential and promise in our world. The piece ended:
A bullet had found him
His blood ran as he cried
No money could save him
So he laid down and he died
Completely forgot about ELP, David. Senior moment… And CSN(Y) is/are my all-time fave. Could have had a dozen of theirs on this list.
When a Men Loves a Women, Dock of the Bay, something by the Supremes, DownTown, Something by Dusty Springfield. I didn’t see Santana on the list.
I don’t consider Queen and Journey to be part of the boomer generation music. I know I was in my early to mid 20’s when they were popular.
Good songs/artists, Sandy. And, just for the record, I consider my generation to be the one I’m currently living in. Thanks for the feedback.
Sandy, the Baby Boomer generation is officially anyone born between ’46 and ’64. A person born in 1964 graduated in 1982. Queen and Journey both came into popularity before that. Besides, were you really all done with current music by your mid 20’s?
The Supremes?
The Supreme were terrific. What’s your favorite song by them?
Nicely done for the most part! No. 23 completely baffles me cos I have never heard it and am not sure the artists are representative of us in any way. Not enuff Motown or Soul music. What about Marvin Gaye’s cover of “I HeardI It Through The Grapevine”? IMHO, a glaring miss is not including “Somebody To Love” by The Jefferson Airplane. You got Blind Faith dead solid perfect but no Cream? Enuff for now but all in all, a worthy endeavor, well executed, giving us much food for thought.
All good points. Just understand that this list is only one man’s opinion. It was fun to do, but very difficult, and I’m so glad that it has inspired a bit of discussion. Thanks!
These omissions are duly noted, Uncle Al; there are difficult choices to be made when one puts a number on a list. Some of my faves might not be yours, and vice versa. Do yourself a favor, though, and You-Tube “The Prayer,” as performed by Bocelli and Celine; it’s a classic, no matter the generation. Thanks.
Please do You-Tube “The Prayer” by by AndreavBocelli and Celine Dion. I have never heard of it either.
Class of 1966.
Great post! It brought back so many great memories. And yes, the music of our time was incredible! Thank you.
Thank you, Eric. Now, if I could only remember more of those memories…
There is so much terrific music of the baby boomer generation. And, Alan is correct — this is his top 50 list. We invite you to come up with your own personal list of hits, check our submission guidelines, and give us your own take on the music of the boomer generation.
Has anyone mentioned Hendrix? Or, “I Only Have Eyes For You” by The Flamingos. Or, my personal favorite, “Mustang Sally” by the late great Wilson Pickett.
David
Thanks, David. As previously mentioned, you are a gentleman and a scholar. And good lookin’ besides. ‘Purple Haze,” for sure; and who could forget the Flamingos? (Well, I guess I did.)
Alan,
Hey, you limited your list to the 50 best when we all know there are hundreds of memorable, meaningful and terrific songs and pieces of music.
How about we just kibitz away until someone decides to have a best 51-100 songs?
And, yeah, I think I am still devastatingly good-looking even though I might be an audience of one.
David
Right on, David! Isn’t that what we used to say, back in the day?
Instant Karma!
Namaste.
You a) have mentioned some greats but I’m a little disappointed that Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, and others are left out.
Absolutely! Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, Alan Parsons all should be in there. Maybe it should be a top 100?
Wow! I’m just getting started with Alan Parsons. There is Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne (ELO), Ricky Nelson, James Brown, Rita Coolidge, Tom Petty, Elvin Bishop, Natalie Cole, Bonnie Raitt, Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), The Winter Brothers Johnny and Edgar, Steve Winwood, Procol Harum, Moody Blues, Stevie Ray Vaughn and I’m sure I’m only scratching the surface!
Excellent work Alan! While all of us would add a song or two, a list like this (as David indicated) is intensely personal; a reflection of your personal journey through life. I applaud the hair-splitting it took to narrow it down to 50!
Thank you, Denver. (Probably should be a John Denver song on here…) It started out as a Top-10, and I was finally forced to cut it off at 50, so that I could resume my relatively normal life.
Alan: I think you struck a chord.
Here’s are some of my favorites:
A Horse with No Name – America
It’s Too Late – Carole King
Teach Your Children – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Your Love is King – Sade
Somebody to Love – Jefferson Airplane
It’s in His Kiss – Betty Everett
For What’s it’s Worth – Buffalo Springfield
Tears of a Clown – Smokey Robinson & the Miracles
If – Bread
All of a Sudden My Heart Sings – Mel Carter
Sunlight – The Youngbloods
Easy to be Hard – Three Dog Night
All I See is You – Dusty Springfield
This Magic Moment – Jay and the Americans
One Less Bell to Answer – The 5th Dimension
Time in a Bottle – Jim Croce
Outside of a Small Circle of Friends – Phil Ochs
Slow Hand – The Pointer Sisters
Ferry Across the Mercy – Gerry & the Pacemakers
Leader of the Pack – The Shangri-Las
When I Die – Motherlode
Good Morning Sunshine – Oliver
Changes – David Bowie
Footloose – Kenny Loggins
A Beautiful Morning – The Rascals
Reach Out I’ll be There – The Four Tops
Flashdance – Irene Cara
Boogie Wonderand – Earth, Wind & Fire
Wing Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler
Dreams – Fleetwood Mac
You’ve Got Your Troubles – The Fortunes
Indian Reservation – Paul Revere & The Raiders
While I love all of Alan’s list, I feel like Ria’s was spot on for me with 1 exception. Where is Janis Joplin? LOVED Me and Bobby McGee or Mercedes Benz!
Yeah Theresa, spot on…
Thank you, Ria. Many of yours would make my Top 100.
Our generation had the best!! The newbies remake our music, NOT the music of the Gen X kids .)
This list should not have been limited to one song per group. Both the Beatles and the Beach Boys clearly had more than one song that should have made the list. Great idea, but flawed results.
Don’t agree that the results were flawed, Jeff. I chose the parameters of my list because I wanted to include as many of the artists I loved as possible. As you point out, had I not chosen these constraints, the list would have been mostly Beatles, Stones, Beach Boys, Billy Joel, etc. This worked for me, but I understand that it wouldn’t work for everyone. Thanks for the feedback!
Yes,that is. And where is Dee purple,Doors,the who,The animals,Aretha Franklin,James Brown?And others All these above they give us diamonts for ever and ever. Alan , believe your 50s more lovely songs memories should be 100 or 150 .
“Tracks of my Tears”
Smokey Robinson
Yes, Steven! — this post brings back great memories!
My first girlfriend hated Smokey, Steven. One of the reasons why we didn’t last. Thanks.
Great list! Mine would have to include The Weight by The Band or something from Lynyrd Skynrd. But, yours is pretty good.
And how could I forget Van Morrison!
Unfortunately, it’s what we Boomers do, Sam. I mean forget. It’s why my 50 Best is an ongoing project. Thanks.
The Weight by The Band. Something by The Amazing Rythm Aces
Great lists, team.
If the goal is to list songs that were anthems of the generation – widely known and loved — I couldn’t improve much on either Alan’s or Ria’s list. I do agree that Janis and Gracie need to be there.
The music that I listened to more than most of those songs, though, was music by artists who never really caught on with the general public, like the great songwriter (and, IMHO, equally great singer/pianist) Laura Nyro; singer/songwriter Steve Goodman (“City of New Orleans,” “You Never Even Call Me By My Name”); Paul Butterfield; and more.
Great discussion, but the question will have a different answer for each of us, and it may even be a different question for each of us!
Great points, Augie; and well said. Thanks.
My Girl and Ain’t To Proud To Beg by the Temptations. Neither can make the list? Impossible in my opinion.
For What It’s Worth by Buffalo Springfield …
Heath – great one, loving all the comments.
My all time favorite of the 60s was Eve of Destruction followed by Jefferson Airplanes White Rabbit
No Credence Clearwater Revival ? Or even BTO?
Well, I guess this means the list should be expanded to the 100 greatest songs of the Boomer Generation.
Freebird!
If I stay here with you girl
Things just couldn’t be the same
Cause I’m as free as a bird now
And this bird you cannot change…
(…and suddenly I’m back at my high school gymnasium dance…)
Some monumental songs, similar to Davis H’s suggestion of ELP’s “Lucky Man”,
are noteworthy too:
Iron Butterfly’s “In A Gadda Da Vida”
And
Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant”.
Unique beyond measure.
To this day, still hear about Alice every year on the radio on Thanksgiving Day, no matter where I am in. America!
In A Gada Da Vida played non-stop, full volume on the stereo in my college fraternity house, Cindy. How could I forget it? Ditto Alice’s Restaurant; a true classic. Thanks!
I wish Boomer Cafe had a “Like” button. I would “Like” so many of these replies. Thanks for the memories – In A Gadda Da Vida and Alice’s Restaurant – milestones!
Love the list Alan, although mine might be a bit different. Your list, and the suggestions in the comments, gives me lots of ideas for my next music purchases!
A couple of months ago I created this playlist of songs that revisited the Viet Nam era. (Something I guess only a baby boomer would do.) Because Viet Nam was a big part of our formative years (’62-’75), I hope you don’t mind my sharing.
01 Ride Of The Valkyries – Richard Wagner
02 Born To Be Wild – Steppenwolf
03 For What It’s Worth – Buffalo Springfield
04 In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida – Iron Butterfly
05 Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival
06 Riders On The Storm – The Doors
07 What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
08 House Of The Rising Sun – The Animals
09 Run Through the Jungle – Creedence Clearwater Revival
10 Radar Love – Golden Earring
11 Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum
12 Wooly Bully – Sam The Sham & the Pharaohs
13 Wipe Out – The Surfaris (1962)
14 White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane
15 Who’ll Stop the Rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival
16 Baby Please Don’t Go – Van Morrison & Them
17 California Sun – The Rivieras
18 All Along the Watchtower – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
19 American Woman – The Guess Who – 1970
20 The Star Spangled Banner – Jimi Hendrix
21 I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag – Country Joe and the Fish – 1967
22 Suzie Q – Creedence Clearwater Revival
23 The Times They Are a-Changin’ – Bob Dylan
24 PAINT IT BLACK – Rolling Stones
25 Hey Joe – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
26 Rescue Me – Fontella Bass
27 We Gotta Get Out Of This Place – The Animals – 1965
28 Sky Pilot – Eric Burdon & The Animals – 1968
29 Nowhere to Run – Martha & The Vandellas (1965)
30 Let’s Live for Today – The Grass Roots (1967)
31 Hush – Deep Purple
32 Eve Of Destruction – Barry McGuire – 1965
33 Volunteers – Jefferson Airplane
34 War – Edwin Starr – 1970
35 Sympathy for the Devil-Rolling Stones
36 Ohio – Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young – 1970
37 Apocalypse Now Intro (The Doors – The End)
Alan – Great “conversation” with a lot of good response.
Note: This list was limited to what I could get on two CDs in recognition of the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War (5/28/2012 – 11/11/2025).
http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/about/proclamations/
After seeing your list and all the great input, I may have to produce a “Redux” CD.
PS: David H. – I’m revising my list to include “Lucky Man” by Emerson, Lake & Palmer.
Terrific list, LariAT! I could almost hear “Ride of the Valkaryies” blaring over the whoop of the chopper blades. Loved it. Thanks.
My Generation by The Who has to be on someone’s list besides mine.
Definitely, Harlan; a true Boomer classic.
Alan, this is fabulous. Would like to have seen more Beatles and Beach Boys, Brian was an is a genius, and more Motown, but this is your list, not mine, and most of those songs mean something to me too. Music has really defined our generation, from the jukebox and sock hops to Woodstock and beyond. A worthy effort, I’ll be working on mine.
Thanks, Kathy. It was difficult to put together, but also lots of fun!
Seriously, I could do this all day. We had and have the Best Music Ever. Alan, I’m glad you didn’t include the one-hit wonders or novelty songs, although they were fun. This week I’ve had the Royal Guardsmen’s Snoopy and the Red Baron Christmas song running through my head, and I’m hoping something from your list will knock it out.
How about “Poetry in Motion” by Johnny Tillotson?
Here are three of my favorites: Room To Move by John Mayall (got me to take up harmonica), Only You Know…by Delaney and Bonnie, and Everyday People by Sly and the Family Stone
That’s got me thinking of Leon Russell, Joe Cocker, and Richie Havens
Thank you so much for this Alan. You know I dont even think you could do favorite group, band, singer of this age and limit it to 50, But is so great to do this. i was listening to songs I have not heard from awhile just by mentioned in this by everyone.
I was an au pair in Holland back in 1972, and the song that invariably runs through my mind is School’s Out by Alice Cooper.
Girl and boy bands today have nothing over Our Generation!
I was only 10 years old when Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison was released. But it is definitely my favorite song of all time!