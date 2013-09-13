The health benefits of walking, especially for people over age 50

Walking is healthy. It’s a fact, backed up by research and people who are in the habit of walking. What’s surprising is just how powerful a medicine a daily or near-daily walk can be. New studies find new benefits all the time: preventing heart disease and diabetes, relieving back pain, reducing anxiety, and improving quality of life.
“Walking is the single best exercise we can recommend on a large scale,” says Bob Sallis, MD, physician-spokesperson for Everybody Walk!, a national public health campaign created by Kaiser Permanente. “Exercise is like a medication we should be prescribing for our patients,” he says. “And the simplest exercise prescription is walking.”
Here are six new health benefits for regular walks:
1. A mere 15-minute walk after dinner lowers blood sugar
At George Washington University School of Public Health in Washington, D.C., researchers studied inactive men and women over 60. Their blood sugar was a little elevated (105 to 125 mg/dL), but they didn’t have diabetes (yet). Walking 15 minutes at a moderately brisk pace—a little under 3 miles an hour—helped control their after-dinner blood-sugar spike for the next three hours. The group that had after-dinner walks also had lower 24-hour blood sugar levels. “Walking burns up the sugar that’s in your blood, and it strengthens muscles so you use blood sugar more efficiently,” says Dr. Sallis. “It’s helps your insulin work better. The benefit is almost instantaneous.”
2. When it comes to your heart, walking is as good as running
When researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory looked at long-term studies of runners and walkers, they found a surprise: If you cover the same distance, the heart health benefits were about the same. Both walking and running led to similar reductions in high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and even coronary heart disease. “Walking has the same benefits as running—it just takes a little longer,” says Dr. Sallis.
3. Lower back pain? Walking’s as good as specialized rehab exercises
When you have lower back pain, it can help to strengthen your abdominal and back muscles. You can go a clinic to do back-strengthening exercises on special equipment under professional supervision. Or you can take a walk for 20 to 40 minutes, three times a week—it strengthens the same muscles. When Tel Aviv researchers studied 52 patients of varying ages with lower back pain, they asked half to do strengthening exercises, half to walk. After six weeks, both groups had improved equally—and the walkers were fitter and healthier. Every back pain patient is different, so by all means see your doctor, physical therapist, chiropractor, or masseuse. Just keep moving, too. “When you have back pain, bed rest beyond a day or two is counterproductive,” says Dr. Sallis. “Sometimes my patients have pain that’s so bad they can’t get out of bed, can’t walk. The sooner I can get them walking, the better they will be.”
4. Walking reduces anxiety, especially in women going through menopause
A regular walk is a reliable way to lower stress and anxiety and boost your mood. At Temple University, researchers studied 380 urban women over eight years as they went through menopause. Average age at study start: 42.The more they walked, the less stress, anxiety, and depression they experienced during and after menopause. The moderate group hoofed it for 40 minutes at four miles per hour, five days a week. The highest tier put in 90 minutes. “We’ve always assumed the biggest effect of walking was on the heart, but the most powerful effect turns out to be on the brain,” says Dr. Sallis. “When we walk, we’re less anxious, less stressed, and we feel better. For treatment of depression, a walking or biking program leads to lower remission rates than Prozac.”
5. For men over 55, the more daily steps, the better the quality of life
Canadian researchers gave pedometers to men over 55. The more steps, the better the physical and mental health, which added up to a better “quality of life” profile. The men averaged 8,539 steps a day—a little less than two miles. But even those who walked more moderate distances were healthier and felt better than those who walked fewer steps. “Small bouts of exercise are additive,” says Dr. Sallis. “Three 10-minute walks have the same health benefits of one 30-minute walk. The goal is to accumulate 150 minutes of moderate intensity walking a week, but you’re still getting benefits if you don’t achieve that.”
6. If you walk fast enough, you’ll never die
Well, not exactly. But the ability to walk at a moderate pace as you age is a good indicator of how long you’ll live. If you want to avoid the Grim Reaper, aim for a walking speed of at least 3 mph, found researchers at Concord Hospital in Sydney, Australia. They studied 1,705 men aged 70 or older for five years. Those who went on to pass away were slow walkers—averaging just 1.8 miles per hour. But among those who walked 3 miles an hour or faster, no one died. That’s walking a mile in about 20 minutes.
[Editor’s note: A good iPhone and smartphone app to map your walks is MapMyWalk.]
36 Comments
Great article! My wife and I (late sixties) have been exercise-walking for many decades, and we can attest the benefits described in this article.
In addition, I often pump hand weights when walking. All the experts, I know, advise against this, but it works for me.
Totally agree with this! I started to play golf when I turned 34 and have never stopped since…which means a lot of walking, it really helps to control back pain and it also has a psychological effect: it’s very relaxing – you tend to forget your problems when you walk (especially if you walk fast) and even if you think about them, you get a different, new perspective on them. Benefits all around!
May sound weird but the MapMyWalk app for my iPhone is superb and has gotten me motivated to walk daily.
I agree with you. Morning walk is very good for our health especially for old age people. We should have to do morning walk on regular basis.
Walking rocks!
I AM ABOVE 80 years of age. I brisk walk daily in the evening about 30 minutes. Is it enough for me. I have no other health problem.
You MUST follow your Walk Seth – with 12 minutes and 45 seconds of unbridled and lustful sex with a person of the opposite sex in their 40’s….. yep , that will do it! Mort Weiss
It appears you are taking 15 inch steps, from your calculations, i.e. 2 miles/8539 steps. Are you a Hobbit or are your shoelaces tied together? 😉
I thought that odd too as around 12000 steps is 5 miles usually got me
I am 81 years old. I’ve been using a pedometer for 5 years and that is approximately 4 miles rather than 2 miles as indicated in your comments.
I agree with your estimate.
If the person’s stride is just under 1 foot, then yes, the comment is correct.
I agree with you John, it is approximately 4 miles …. sure it’s just a typographical error.
I also find more of a benefit in walking 4 miles, once you get your route down its a breeze, I made sure there are a few inclined roads in my route also.
Age 53
having experienced the suburban problem of sitting in a car to drive to the nearest shop – and oh – what happened to my healthy exercise – didn’t happen
I now choose to live strolling distance from the centre of my city – so we naturally walk to everything – shopping, restaurants, free entertainment – my previously exercise-avoiding partner is even now happy to walk 45 minutes each way to a free concert.
So – without any particular thought to exercise – we naturally walk for hours every week – and feel pretty healthy
I had a terrible back problem, and my doctor suggest walking. I started walking 2 k’s a day, and increased to 3 ks a day. My back healed beautifully and I still walk 3 k’s every morning. I’m almost 76 years old, not on any medication and I’m very fit and healthy.
I am 57 years old with diabaties.I used to walk 1 hour and 5 minutes and almost cover appox 6 km.I dont feel any tiredness.what you will suggest
New Yorkers are lucky; we live in a walking city. Every week–good weather or bad the N. Y. Road Runners sponsor many walks for seniors–the Striders.
In the Central Park group we walk 3 miles in an hour–twice a week.–ages
60’s-80’s. Come join us
Yes, Dick, you are lucky. That’s my goal, to live in a walkable community. Fingers crossed!!
Good after noon Ms. carol… come on over .no matter where I travel i’m sure I find a place I can run and walk ….
Yeah but you gotta be able to fend off the temptations of the 5 hot dog stands you have to walk past! Bahahaha!
Thank you for your information..
I’m 68 yrs ,,,I still doing 5mls a day…
I live on Staten island usually I do my running in clove lake park
I do running n walking….
I meant to add that before we moved to NYC we lived in the Adirondacks. The supermarket and drugstore was 20 miles away. You had to drive out of necessity. We moved to the city, sold our car and walk out of necessity–to the supermarket and drugstore
Walking is no doubt one of the best exercises for seniors. It’s easy for anyone to do, and it involves less stress when compared with most other forms of exercise.
But from my experience, I’ve found that many seniors are unwilling to include running as part of their daily activities.
I have always walked. It’s cheap and you can do it anywhere. It has helped me to keep osteoporosis at bay and my Type II Diabetes under control (I take one Metformin a day. That’s it.) My grandmother lived to be 102 and she DIDN’T exercise, so you can see the odds are already in my favor. I don’t mind living longer, but I want to enjoy it.
I am making A different today, i shall do the walking afterward for the first time in my 52yo. Wish me a best of luck !
Good luck get fit
I am 59 years old. Every morning I walk around 8 kilometres and evening go to gym and run on thread mill for 1 hour (6 km) then do some arm, wrist and ab exercises for another 30 minutes. One of my friend told me that it is harmful for health doing so much exercises after 55. I don’t feel any tiredness but feel comfortable. Should I continue with my regular routine? Please suggest…
I love to walk and put a lot in with Sara my dog both in the morning and evening and it is fun without her as well. It is amazing what I have found in my surroundings by not being in a vehicle! And you dont have to buy a treadmill!
My age is 81+. I w alk daily about 4 to 5 kilometer. It has benefited me in all rrspect to lead a normal healthy life. I thank the author to increase my confidence in walking. I will,try to mantain this if possible till mynlast breath.
ok i start walking 75 minutes daily since one year so total-27000 minutes is it right
Nice article!
As Dr. Sallis. said “Sometimes my patients have pain that’s so bad they can’t get out of bed, can’t walk. The sooner I can get them walking, the better they will be.”
I think you may use Recumbent Bike at that time. It helps to reduce back pain magically. Stationary Bikes are “$100 exercise tools” but it worth more then that. You can buy one for your family too. It will save your spine specialist bill.
I found GymBikeLab[dot]com is a helpful site about Recumbent Bike. You can take a look to know more about Stationary Bike.
I am 68 years old I walked 12000 to 15000 steps a day without stopping is that good or bad.but not losing weight. What was reason.
See my comments below yours on this site. I think it’s good you’re walking that distance. I do also and am NOT losing weight either, but doing it for my heart.
Don’t stop,,,,,it makes you live longer according to what Ive read .
Walking 90 100 min everyday but legs hurting in beginning what reason could be.
You don’t have the right shoes. Get something with lots of cushioning, doesn’t have to be a walking shoe, but comfortable, good sneaker will do.
Im a healthy 73 year old woman. Have been going to the gym for years and lift weights. I now walk 10 miles a day, very briskly, takes me about an hour and 15 minutes,,,,,,,but,,,,,Im tired the rest of the day. Am I overdoing the walking? I’m more tired from walking than a 30 minute work out on the elyptical machine,,,,,,
Any comments are appreciated,,,,don’t like being this tired.